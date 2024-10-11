Down forward Pat Havern named Tailteann Footballer of the Year

Down’s Pat Havern: 'he is getting man marked now more because he is such a scoring threat for us.' Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Down forward Pat Havern has been named Tailteann Footballer of the Year in recognition of his performances which contributed significantly to the county winning this year’s championship.

Already named on the team of the championship at left corner forward, Havern was also deployed around the middle of the field, and his performance in that role drew plaudits from his manager Conor Laverty after the Tailteann semi-final win over Sligo, in which he scored 0-7, three from play.

“It probably gives him a wee bit more freedom. But he is getting man marked now more because he is such a scoring threat for us. He’s a very resilient lad. In my term he’s the lad who has been playing the most. He never misses training, he is always on the training pitch, night after night, playing every McKenna Cup game, every league game. I don’t think he’s missed a match.”

Offaly’s Charlie Mitchell won the equivalent hurling award, having been selected as Man of the Match in the McDonagh Cup final when his 0-4 from play was a crucial influence in the team’s victory over Laois. He was also chosen at right corner forward on the team of the championship.

Offaly’s Charlie Mitchell: his 0-4 from play was a crucial influence in Offaly's victory over Laois. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Ring, Mackey and Meagher awards went to Jack Goulding (London), Liam McKinney (Donegal) and Cian Darcy (Longford) respectively.

The awards were adjudicated by a selection committee of GAA media and presented at a special function in Croke Park on Friday night which was streamed on the GAA YouTube channel.

The PwC All-Stars and Players of the Year for the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cup championships will be presented on Friday, November 1st, in the RDS.

Players of the year

Tailteann Cup: Pat Havern (Down)

Joe McDonagh: Charlie Mitchell (Offaly)

Christy Ring Cup: Jack Goulding (London)

Nickey Rackard: Liam McKinney (Donegal)

Lory Meagher: Cian Darcy (Longford)