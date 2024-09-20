Derry rule out Rory Gallagher coming back as manager

Derry have been without a manager since the departure of Mickey Harte in June but won't be turning to Rory Gallagher. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Rory Gallagher’s return to intercounty management will not happen in Derry, if it happens at all. The former Fermanagh player who was so crucial to Derry’s rise through the divisions to become All-Ireland contenders in recent years has been ruled out of contention for the vacant post in the county, with a statement making it clear that Gallagher is “not in consideration for the position”.

It followed a day of speculation that the way was being cleared for Gallagher to take up the role again, after his solicitor released a letter in which he made it clear that he “fully intends to return to intercounty management”. It was splashed on the front page of Friday’s Irish News and subsequently carried by most news outlets across the country.

Gallagher stepped down from the Derry job in the week of the 2023 Ulster final after allegations of historic domestic abuse by his ex-wife Nicola, which he has denied. He was adamant that all allegations against him had been investigated and that no charges had been brought. Though he was issued a temporary ban by the Ulster GAA last September, it was overturned by the Disputes Resolution Authority in February of this year.

Derry have been without a manager since the departure of Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin in the week following their All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Kerry in June. Any hopes they had of getting Malachy O’Rourke, manager of Derry and All-Ireland champions Glen, were scuppered when he took the Tyrone job a fortnight ago.

With Gallagher waiting in the wings and currently in a coaching capacity involved with Monaghan club Corduff, many assumed that Derry GAA would link up with him again. As of last night, they are looking elsewhere for a manager to bring them into 2025.