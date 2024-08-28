Philly Ryan named as new Tipperary football manager

Philly Ryan has been ratified as the new manager of the Tipperary senior football team.

A former goalkeeper for the county in the 1990s and early 2000s, Ryan brings a wealth of experience to the role, being involved in Tipperary football for decades as player, manager and coach.

“My philosophy has always been that football is all about the players,” Ryan said.

“Players will judge me on how much I care as well as how much I know. The team is the star so every individual player and management member will have to leave their ego at the door. I subscribe to the old saying – it’s amazing what can be achieved when nobody cares who gets the credit”.

Philly also stated that his team will endeavor to play a confident direct form of football moving the ball quickly by hand and by foot. “We will try to carry the game to the opposition rather than defending deep, waiting for turnover and trying to play counter attacking football. We will be progressive and aggressive”.

In welcoming the appointment Tipperary football committee chairman Ferghal McDonnell said that Philly’s appointment is a very positive development for the county, “Philly brings a huge amount of knowledge to the role, his knowledge of and passion for Tipperary football is unquestionable and I wish him and his management team the very best of luck”.

Philly will be joined on the management team by Paul Cahill and Cathal Naughton, while further members of the management team will be finalised in the coming weeks.