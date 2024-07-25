Tactical analysis: Armagh will need to show patience against Galway’s defensive structure

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly score a goal against Galway during their round-robin game at Markievicz Park on June 16th - the only goal Galway have conceded all season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Armagh and Galway will meet for the second time in this year’s football championship when they play in Croke Park on Sunday. They met in June in Markievicz Park and played out a dour draw, 1-12 to 0-15.

Sean Hurson officiated that game in Sligo and is also tasked with the biggest day of the year this Sunday. Both teams will be familiar with Hurson, with his assured refereeing style unlikely to have a major impact on the game.

One might think Markievicz Park is a tight ground but it is one of the wider and longer pitches in the country at 145m x 90m, actually wider than Croke Park. So, there are aspects of similarity from that day but there are also differences. In terms of personnel, Damien Comer was the major playing omission that day, while the big difference of course is the element of jeopardy. At the end of the game, you could see that it meant a lot to Armagh to get the draw, top the group and get a week’s break. Galway were not out, they just got back to business the following week against Monaghan.

Both teams enter the final unbeaten during normal play, with the only blip coming for Armagh as they lost the Ulster final on penalties.

Stats dashboard from the meeting between Armagh and Galway earlier in this year's championship

Galway kickouts

Galway were comfortable for much of the encounter in Sligo, which was played with tough wind conditions. Galway led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time after playing against the elements and frustrated Armagh with their blanket defence.

Galway raced into a 0-13 to 0-8 lead before a four-minute spell saw that five-point lead turn into a one-point deficit. This was down largely to 1-1 mined off Connor Gleeson miscues. It was previously highlighted how Armagh got a strong coordinated press on the Galway kick out throughout the Markievicz Park clash. If Armagh are to be successful this Sunday, they will again need to disrupt the Galway kickout and punish it accordingly.

This might be easier said than done as Galway’s kickout movement against Donegal throughout was excellent – they won 12/13 that were sent beyond their 45m line. Some of this is down to isolating mismatches and unselfish runs clearing space. Donegal operated more of a man-on-man press rather than a zonal press, which Armagh will adopt. Donegal also lacked some of the sheer bulk that Armagh will bring in the form of Ben Crealey, Niall Grimley and Rory Grugan.

Armagh will operate a zonal press against Galway, rather than man-on-man

Galway defensive structure

The Galway kickout is really important for Armagh, as Galway’s defence needs to be unlocked early, because once they set up with their blanket they are very difficult to penetrate.

The Galway defence has been the most miserly in the country all year, they have only conceded one goal in nine games (the Tiernan Kelly goal from the Armagh kickout press). Their concession of points has been equally as impressive, conceding an average of just 13.4 points per game.

Armagh are aware of this strength and they tried to force the kickpass at times against Galway in the round-robin encounter. In fact, nine of Armagh’s lost possessions were a result of attempting aggressive kick passes, which were poorly executed. These overly aggressive kick asses were the starting point for 0-3 of Galway’s scores.

It has been a feature of Armagh’s play to get the ball direct into the forwards if they win a throw-in and it was the same here with the opening play; and they like to float high ball in to test the communication with goalkeeper and full back early. As previously highlighted, Dublin got good joy out of the fast kick pass into the Galway defence in the first half of their encounter before a Galway defensive switch up.

Armagh build a lot of their attacks off an aggressive kicking game

This Galway defensive switch-up is a massive strength, they have been able to adapt at half time to what the opposition are trying to do offensively.

They pressed the outside kicking and marked the inside forwards more aggressively against Dublin after half time, making sure the ball in was under pressure, leaving gaps between the outside and inside men. While against Donegal they pushed out a little as a unit on the defensive arc and clogged the Donegal shooting zone. This highlights an excellent defensive IQ from the team.

Galway second-half defensive structure v Dublin: they changed to put more pressure on the kicker and to add a covering defender around Con O'Callaghan

Galway second-half defensive structure v Donegal: the change this time was to move up on the players in the shooting zone

Armagh set-up

This ability to change up their defensive structure is a major strength of Galway. Armagh need to be ready to bring something new to their attacking arsenal. As previously highlighted, Armagh have a number of set attacking plays they used against Kerry. They didn’t register the return on the scoreboard they would have liked but this can be a dangerous asset if they come off in the final.

Armagh will likely need an attacking plan A, B and C and beyond if they are to negotiate their way around the Galway defensive structure. An element of this is being brave and pressing hard up the field when Galway have possession. We know Armagh will press a lot of Galway kickouts, but they also need to aggressively press Galway when they are in possession in their own half.

Armagh have gotten returns from this at different stages this season, particularly against Fermanagh and Derry. It is laced with danger though as they are bringing the likes of Dylan McHugh and Liam Silke, with their ability to break lines and create man-on-man attacks, into the equation. Armagh won’t be keen on this, considering the high attacking threats of Damien Comer, Shane Walsh and Robert Finnerty and the middle carrying and shooting threats of Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid and Johnny Maher.

Barry McCambridge marked Shane Walsh the last day and the Galway man caused him some bother, so it will be interesting to see if he stays on Walsh or will the return of Damien Comer mean a switch. Either way a key aspect for Armagh will be McCambridge going in the other direction too, and occupying a key man with defensive duties. He has scored a goal in his last two games and could have had another at the death against Kerry.

Barry McCambridge looking to get forward off Shane Walsh when the teams met earlier in the championship

Galway will as usual concede the Armagh kickout, in order to set up defensively and, as mentioned above, Armagh need to be measured in how they attack. They need to go through the hands when Galway are structured and not get frustrated, they must know when the kick pass is on, and when they turn Galway over – which will be infrequent – they must run hard.

Are Armagh brave enough to try win the game rather than just avoid losing? If Armagh are, they have the tools to win but if they try to match Galway in a structured manner the Tribesmen might have too much.

All the evidence ahead of the hurling final indicated we would have a high-scoring thriller, that is exactly what unfolded. The evidence here is suggesting a cagey low-scoring encounter, but who will be this week’s Tony Kelly, bringing that sprinkling of magic? There are prime contenders for that role with the likes of Shane Walsh and Rian O’Neill on the field, and either could be key in helping their side lift Sam.

Paul O’Brien is a performance analyst with The Performance Process (twitter.com/NoPlanBGAA).