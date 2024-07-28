Five key moments from Armagh’s dramatic All-Ireland win over Galway

7 minutes: Rob Finnerty’s injury
Rob Finnerty was like a cat waiting to pounce. Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes had gone quick and short with his restarts but this time Finnerty was ready and, quick as a flash, outsmarted the Armagh defence. He was fouled for his bravery and quickness. Finnerty got up to kick over the free but limped back to his position and was clearly injured and struggling. He was hauled ashore just three minutes later and Galway had lost their season’s top scorer. (That free had brought his season’s championship tally to 1-34).
Galway 0-3 Armagh 0-1
19 minutes: Maher’s magic
A stop-start, defensive first half suddenly lit up and Galway’s John Maher – who moments earlier had made a terrific block on Niall Grimley – provided the spark. Conor Gleeson’s long kick-out was cleverly tapped down by Johnny Heaney to Maher who surged forward and had a couple of interplays, finally fist passing on to Céin Darcy who finished for a superb point.
Galway 0-4 Armagh 0-3
45 minutes: Aaron McKay’s goal
Nothing underscores the changed world of Gaelic football more than a full back being the last man in attack. And so it proved to be, as Armagh edged into the lead for the first time in the match. Just moments after his introduction as a substitute, Stefan Campbell did what Stefan Campbell does. He got possession down the left wing, cut inside and handpassed across to his No 3 Aaron McKay who finished the ball powerfully first time beyond Connor Gleeson.
Armagh 1-9 Galway 0-10
61 minutes: Niall Grimley’s point
From one end of the field to the other. Shane Walsh’s kicking boots went AWOL and, after calling a mark, his kick fell short and into the safe hands of Blaine Hughes who swiftly dispatched the ball. A high ball into Niall Grimley on the 45 was brilliantly fetched and in one gymnastic turn that wouldn’t be out of place in Paris 2024 continued his motion with an on-the-run point.
Armagh 1-10 Galway 0-11
76 minutes: The final whistle
Seán Hurson’s full-time whistle finally brought an end to a breathtaking end game which saw the woodwork intervene at each end, heartbreakingly for Galway’s Dylan McHugh’s whose effort to draw level drew cheers which turned to groans. Rather fittingly, the ball was in the hands of Jarly Óg Burns – the son of GAA president Jarlath Burns – when the final shrill of the whistle sounded. Cue mayhem, with Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney shouldered high on the turf where his men had reigned supreme.
Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13
