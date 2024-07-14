Galway v Donegal live updates: All-Ireland football semi-final

The crowds are gathering the stadium here. The sun has been blazing on Dublin’s northside all morning and judging by the hordes around Drumcondra on the way in, we could be in for a crowd of well over 60,000 here. Throw-in is 40 minutes away.

Did you know that Jim McGuinness and Padraic Joyce are good friends and shared some glory days in college together? Allow Gordon Manning to explain...

Before we get onto today’s action, last night was thrilling and saw Armagh beat Kerry after extra-time to make their first All-Ireland final since 2003. Here’s Malachy Clerkin’s report from Croke Park.

And then there were three... After yesterday’s suitably thrilling All-Ireland semi-final finished with Armagh still standing, today we will find out who will join them in the final on July 28th. Will it be Jim McGuinness’ Donegal or Padraic Joyce’s Galway?

Let’s have a look at Seán Moran’s match preview for some insight...

Donegal v Galway, Croke Park, Sunday, 4.0pm - Live on RTÉ2 and BBC Two NI

Emotion presumably ran high in Galway after the untimely death of All-Ireland winning manager John O’Mahony but he would not have wanted it to disrupt Pádraic Joyce’s preparations. They are already fraught enough from juggling the injury problems although to judge from the team sheet none of the afflicted are ruled out apart from impressive replacement back Cian Hernon.

Donegal arrive as Ulster champions and having smoothly disposed of Louth in the quarter-final although 0-18 was the biggest concession of any of the semi-finalists and representative of their season to date.

Jim McGuinness’s team have built their season on a good defence – with the exception of the outlier trip to Cork where they got riddled with three – they have not conceded a goal in the championship.

Brendan McCole runs a tight ship from full back and they are hard to penetrate. Their fast-breaking attacks have been super-productive, bringing impressive shooting and a range of scorers.

Ryan McHugh is back to his best as both a playmaker and counter-attacker, whereas Peadar Mogan has been a standout supplier of scores from defence and inveterate accumulator of Man of the Match awards.

Challenges here include the quality of Galway’s defence from the tight-marking corner backs, Johnny McGrath to the fore, to wing backs who know how and when to counter-attack.

Then there is the physicality of the Connacht champions’ centrefield and half forwards: Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney, John Maher, who tamed Brian Fenton the last day, and Cillian McDaid, looking back to his phenomenal best, are significant presences.

“Their whole half-forward line is 6ft 4ins, they’re big boys, like,” mused an impressed Kieran McGeeney after Armagh’s draw with Galway.

Practically this allows Connor Gleeson to hit his restarts as long as he wants, knowing the contest is more likely to favour his team.

Jason McGee is named in the Donegal panel after injury, and McGuinness could really do with him for this although he will surely have a plan to deal with such a structural disadvantage.

There is the suspicion that not all of the Galway injuries could have cleared up so conveniently. Shane Walsh again finished a match, the quarter- final, looking hobbled but his manager has apparently bullet-proof faith in his various knocks to recover.

Damien Comer wasn’t at his best against Dublin but raised his game in the latter stages but Rob Finnerty is a worry as his precise shooting is an important part of the team’s productivity.

If there is a concern for Joyce it is the poverty of the first half against Dublin and how close they came to being beaten by half-time – saved largely by Walsh’s preternatural marksmanship. Should they start sluggishly here they are in danger of being run off their feet.

Galway also have a tendency to produce their best stuff under pressure, retrieving both the Connacht final and All-Ireland quarter-final late in the day. They may need a better tempo and urgency for this.

Verdict: Galway

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke, Séan Mulkerrin; Paul Conroy, Sean Kelly; Matthew Tierney, John Maher, Cillian McDaid; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh. Subs: Conor Flaherty, John Daly, Eoghan Kelly, Daniel Ó Flaherty, Kieran Molloy, Cathal Sweeney, Cein Darcy, Johnny Heaney, Liam Ó Conghaile, Tomo Culhane, Niall Daly.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Ciaran Moore, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan; Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan; Jeaic MacCeallbhuí, Shane O’Donnell, Daire Ó Baoill; Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Niall O Donnell. Subs: Gavin Mulreany, Caolan McColgan, Stephen McMenamin, Odhran Doherty, Luke McGlynn, Mark Curran, Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan, Aaron Doherty, Cathal MacAonghása.