All-Ireland MFC final: Derry face off against familiar rivals Armagh as they look to defend title

All-Ireland MFC final: Derry v Armagh, Omagh, Sunday 2pm KO

It will very much be a case of friends reunited at Healy Park tomorrow when Derry and Armagh face off for the All Ireland Minor Football title.

This will be the sides’ third encounter this season, and promises to be the most tightly contested.

Derry fired on all cylinders when they hammered Armagh by 17 points in an earlier group stage meeting. However, manager Aidan O’Rourke used that particular meeting to set up what would have been a quite unexpected ambush when his young side threatened an upset win in their next meeting – the Ulster Final.

However, Derry minors retained their Ulster minor football title, withstanding a very late concerted Armagh fightback to hold out for a tight two point victory.

Ger Dillon and Eamon Young top scored with five points apiece, while Eoin Duffy hit 1-3 for the losers.

Eye catching wins over Monaghan and Donegal had manoeuvred Armagh to their first provincial decider since 2014. Manager Aidan O’Rourke had since shuffled the pack and made a number of remedial changes from that defeated team at Owenbeg in a group encounter and they have impressed mightily since.

Advancing to the All-Ireland decider for the first time since 2009, Armagh powered past the Connacht champions Mayo with a dominant second half semi-final showing last month.

With captain Shea Loughran leading the way with four points on the day, Armagh would score six unanswered points after the restart to take control of the game. Two points from Aaron Garvey and one from Daithi O’Callaghan confirmed Armagh’s deserved final berth.

It’s fair to say Derry manager Damian McErlain was the catalyst that reignited Derry’s unmatched underage renaissance in the last decade. McErlain was the man in charge back in 2015 when a five-point hero Shane McGuigan helped the Oakleafers win Ulster for the first time in 13 years. A glut of underage success would follow and continues to do so.

The Magherafelt manager would guide Derry to four Ulster titles, two All Ireland finals and last year’s All Ireland win.

The Oakleafers were forced to dig deep to defeat Kerry in a tightly contested semi-final, coming out the right side of a 1-13 to 1-12 scoreline.

The reigning champions can call upon as many as five starters from last year’s all-conquering side. Goalkeeper Jack McCloy has returned for 2024, with defender Dara McGuckin, midfielder James Sargent and forwards Ger Dillon and Eamon Young.

Opponents Armagh have been this year’s dark horses long before this All Ireland race approached the final furlong. The Orchard men have timed their run to perfection, producing their best form of the season to brush aside favourites Mayo in a one-sided semi-final at Pearse Park.

Big, strong and well drilled, the Armagh names certainly conjure halcyon days and boast strong footballing genes – O’Rourke, McEntee, Bellew, Marsden all lining out again for the latest generation.

Will it be enough to topple the champions? Either way this should be a titanic clash at Healy Park.