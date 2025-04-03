Mick O’Dwyer, in his own words: ‘I’m addicted, totally addicted to the game’

“My father, God rest him, he was the man who purchased my first football. I was seven years of age and from the day I got that ball, I never left it out of my hands, day or night. I used to even take it to bed with me.” — On his first – and everlasting – love: football.

“When I played as a forward, I was very accurate. The players around me told me that I was very selfish. I would tell them, ‘why should I be giving it to ye, when I can score myself?’ I was top-scorer in Ireland for two years in succession.” — On a playing career that yielded four All-Irelands and just the 12 Munster championships.

“Our fellas got a little bit lost. The Rose of Tralee was in full swing and I think they were dabbling in some of the niceties.” — On his distracted 1975 All-Ireland winners underperforming in 1976.

“He was a nice soft, pudgy little fella when I got him. He was a great man for a Mars bar and a packet of Smarties, and by God he had the sign of it. But he lost about five stone in weight training night after night in Waterville. It made a big difference to the team. He was the missing link.” — On the impact of Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston when he arrived in the Kerry squad in 1977.

“One of the greatest days of my life. Mikey’s goal changed the history of Kerry football.” — On the 1978 All-Ireland final when Kerry thwarted the Dubs’ three-in-a-row efforts, Mikey Sheehy’s lobbed goal over a back-pedalling Paddy Cullen contributing in no small part to the success.

Crowds line the way in October 1959 as Mick O'Dwyer drives members of the Kerry Team and the Sam Maguire Cup to Valentia. The Kingdom defeated Galway 3-7 to 1-4 to win the All-Ireland title. Photograph: © Padraig & Joan Kennelly/Kennelly Archive

“Every time we went to play a game, we were nearly guaranteed to win. We never thought about defeat. We never looked at the other teams we met down along the line. We had 20 players who were good enough to win All-Irelands, playing a style of football that nobody could match. I never even thought about it – it was just another All-Ireland coming and I wasn’t counting.” — On those years of unrelenting Kerry success.

“Sure, we’ll turn up anyway.” — On being asked what shape his Kerry team was in ahead of their next challenge. And that was the gist to his preview of every challenge. He just about suppressed a smile.

“I think of it at least once a week. We were so close, I felt sick. For two months after I never left Waterville. It was like a death in the family.” — On still being haunted, a whole 35 years later, by the goal that denied Kerry a five-in-a-row, scored by Offaly’s Seamus Darby in the 1982 All-Ireland final.

“That was the start of sponsorship by counties. Croke Park were going on about it, but I didn’t give a damn. It was amazing, it was a forerunner for many things to come.” — On that 1985 ad featuring himself and his Kerry team advertising a washing machine. “Only Bendix could whitewash this lot,” read the caption. True enough, they rinsed the Dubs in the final.

Wicklow's Mick O Dwyer after the Leinster Football Championship Match against louth at Croke Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

“The climate of Ireland is one of plenty of wind and rain. It’s a pity that they didn’t sit down and think about that before they built it. They must have got those plans out in California. If you were to design a house in a similar fashion where the rain blew in to your sitting room while you were watching Coronation Street, you would nearly be certified.” — On the less than weather-proof new Cusack Stand in Croke Park which was opened in 1996.

“Croke Park have never consulted me about anything. They would be afraid because they consider me a bit of a radical.” — On the powers-that-be keeping their distance.

“I haven’t heard a thing. I’m not that surprised. They don’t like me very much for some reason up in Croke Park and that seems to be about the size of it. It’s more than likely I won’t ever get the chance now to manage Ireland.” — On being snubbed yet again for the role of manager of Ireland’s International Rules team in 2010, a position he never got to fill.

“We weren’t friends at all. After games, we’d just go our separate ways. Might have shaken hands once. Only when it was all over and done with, I met him several times and it was much easier then. I went to Dublin to see him the week before he died. We had a great a chat. He said to me, ‘there was no love lost between us’, and the two of us took a fit of laughing. I said, ‘you can be sure of that!‘” — On his one-for-the-ages relationship and rivalry with Dublin manager Kevin Heffernan.

Laois manager Mick O'Dwyer and Westmeath manager Páidí Ó Sé share a word after the 2004 Leinster SFC final. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“I don’t believe there is anything I love more than watching football. I’m addicted, totally addicted to the game. Sure, I’m stuck in the bloody thing for the last 70-odd years so I’m afraid I’ll keep at it now until I go into the grave. I’d like to be on the sidelines watching or in the stand and drop dead, I’d be quite happy if that’s the way it happened.” — On his unremitting love for the game.

“Put a bit of steak into them and we’ll be seeing All-Irelands coming back here in the near future. Our meals were plenty steak and plenty milk and plenty steak and plenty milk – I can assure you, that is as good as any of these pastas and all that rubbish.” — On his recipe for Kerry’s return to All-Ireland success in 2018 after a four-year drought.

“I was 79 and we went on to win the league. So I said when that happened, the wheel has gone right around now, so that was the last team I managed. Unless I manage one up above, if there is football to be played there. We’ll wait and see.” — On the last of his triumphs, leading the Waterville under-14s to a South Kerry division five title.

“I had a marvellous run, but wasn’t I lucky to be born in Kerry?” — On being blessed to hail from the Kingdom.

“I’ve packed everything I wanted to into the years I’ve spent on this planet, I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. I’ve done everything I wanted to do. I’ve no more to do. I did it all. I got great enjoyment out of it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Rest in peace, Micko.