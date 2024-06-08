Offaly seal return to the Leinster championship after Joe McDonagh Cup win

Offaly 2-23 Laois 0-26

After a seven-year gap, and having slipped as low as a Ring Cup semi-final defeat at one stage, Offaly will finally return to the Leinster SHC in 2025.

Boss Johnny Kelly couldn’t say for certain if they’ll stay in the top tier after this landmark Joe McDonagh Cup title success but he is optimistic.

“It’s been a long hard road and I hope the journey is only beginning,” he said.

What’s certain is that the party that has been going on for the last week after the county’s maiden All-Ireland U-20 win will continue for another while.

Sure, Offaly’s players will be back in action next Saturday against Cork in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final but their long-suffering supporters have earned a free pass to keep the celebrations going.

They were grateful for the goals scored by Brian Duignan, who top scored for Offaly with 1-4, and substitute Oisin Kelly, on this occasion.

Both goals came at the start of each half, Duignan netting after just 100 or seconds and Kelly raising a green flag even earlier in the second-half.

Yet, unsurprisingly between two old rivals, the race for promotion from the second tier still came down to the final few minutes with Laois cutting a seven-point deficit after 50 minutes to nought in the 70th minute.

Offaly’s thirst for redemption following last year’s final loss to Carlow, and after all those years in the wilderness, ultimately allowed them to dig deepest at the death with late points from Killian Sampson, Charlie Mitchell and Jack Clancy nudging them to a highly significant win.

“It’s hugely satisfying, not for me but for everyone in Offaly,” said Kelly.

Offaly’s Chairperson Michael Duignan celebrates with his son Brian Duignan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. Like, last year it didn’t work out for us and we were bitterly disappointed after going to extra-time with Carlow and losing out. It took us a while to get back into the saddle again and I’m just so happy for the older guys in particular.”

It remains to be seen if the clash with Cork next Saturday in Tullamore is a reward or a curse at the end of a long season for Offaly. When the sides met at the same venue in the league, Cork beat Offaly by 5-28 to 0-16.

“We’ll see,” shrugged Kelly. “Cork are absolutely outstanding. I know what obviously happened in the league and it’s going to be a difficult week because the reality is that these guys are on a high, they’re going to have a few beers tonight, they’re going to have a few beers tomorrow and then you’re facing into meeting the third placed team in Munster.”

For all of their supporters, the senior win amounted to placing a cherry on top of a terrific week. Seven days ago they also broke fresh ground by claiming the All-Ireland U-20 title and four of those players - Adam Screeney, Dan Bourke, Donal Shirley and Cathal King - lined out again for the seniors.

“It was hugely important for Offaly that we put those back-to-back wins together,” said Kelly. “The U-20s win was a brilliant success and to do the senior success now has copper fastened everything that everyone is doing in Offaly over the last few years.”

Duignan’s goal after just two minutes helped Offaly open up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

But just like last year’s final when Mitchell netted early on, they couldn’t stay ahead and the sides were level a whopping eight times in the first-half.

Laois were led superbly in the middle third by Patrick Purcell and Aidan Corby who scored four points each in the opening half alone.

Offaly took a narrow 1-13 to 0-15 half-time lead but a thrilling third quarter lit up by Kelly’s excellent solo goal helped them surge clear again.

Offaly were twice seven points ahead and looked to be in pole position but were reeled back in again by a resurgent Laois who were keen to match their 2019 title success.

Offaly: M Troy; C King (0-1), C Burke, B Conneely; D King, C Kiely (0-2), D Shirley; J Sampson, E Kelly; K Sampson (0-2), D Bourke (0-1); E Cahill (0-7, 5f); B Duignan (1-4), C Mitchell (0-4), A Screeney (0-1).

Subs: E Kelly (1-0) for E Kelly (30 mins), C Spain for Screeney (55), J Clancy (0-1) for Cahill (67), S Bourke for D Bourke (71).

Laois: E Rowland; D Conway, I Shanahan (0-1), R Mullaney; T Cuddy, P Delaney, L O’Connell (0-1); A Corby (0-4), P Purcell (0-5); FC Fennell (0-1), D Dunphy (0-11, six frees, two 65s), D Dooley; J Duggan (0-1), T Keyes (0-1), J Quinlan.

Subs: S Maher for Fennell (42 mins), D Hartnett for O’Connell (44), R King (0-1) for Duggan (46), W Dunphy for Keyes (60), J Lennon for Purcell (71).

Referee: C McDonald (Antrim).