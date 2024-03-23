Limerick boss John Kiely: ‘Our performance today was embarrassing at times’

National Hurling League semi-final: Kilkenny 3-17 Limerick 1-15

John Kiely arrived in the press conference straight from a 15-minute debrief with his players. They held their hands up, he said. It is hard to imagine that one hasty, post-match act of contrition will be the end of it, though. Penances are bound to follow.

The Limerick manager was asked if it was the worst performance of his eight years in charge and his first guess was that it was worse than anything his team had produced since 2017, his first season. That year, they lost the only two championship matches they played, and the only two league matches that mattered in their failed bid for promotion.

Back then, though, they didn’t know what they were. This performance was a violation of everything that has become overwhelmingly familiar about Limerick in their Masters of the Universe phase. Their striking was sour, their build-up play was laboured, their tackling and intensity were soft, their shooting was flaccid. It might have been them or it might have been a hologram. No conclusive word yet.

“We were poor on the ball,” said Kiely, “we were poor in defence, we were poor at the things we usually pride ourselves in – in terms of our intensity and our work rate, use of the ball, efficiency – all of the things we would pride ourselves on, we were poor. That’s just our perspective on our own performance. As I said, it has to be tempered with Kilkenny playing far, far better than we did today.

“I can assure you we’re not happy to be out of the league. It’s not part of any grand plan I can assure you. We were looking to come here to win our game today and everyone that knows us as a group knows that every single day we go out we go out to win our matches and we go out to play well and we go out to be a better team than we were the week before.

“This is not us exiting the league on our terms. This is us being kicked out of the league on Kilkenny’s terms. That’s the facts of the matter. Our performance today was embarrassing at times.”

For Kilkenny, it was a welcome reversal of fortune against the All-Ireland champions. In their two meetings last year they lost by an aggregate of 20 points, including a hiding in the league final at this venue 53 weeks ago. The signs were ominous when they accepted the advantage of the wind in the first half here and trailed by 1-2 to 0-0 after just four minutes; remarkably, though, Limerick had already reached their peak.

On Limerick’s last visit to Cork a fortnight ago they conceded three goals for the first time in nearly three years, but that night against Tipperary it had no bearing on the outcome. This time, it shaped the match.

Kilkenny’s opening two goals came in a flurry midway through the first quarter. Eoin Cody scored the first, after a terrific catch and delivery from Jordan Molloy, and Luke Hogan pounced for the second, after Cody’s shot was parried by Nickie Quaid and the Kilkenny corner forward was quickest to react.

Kilkenny’s third goal came five minutes before half-time and it was symptomatic of Limerick’s malaise. Cian Lynch was turned over in the middle of the field, having passed up at least two opportunities to release the ball. When the ball broke to John Donnelly he spotted TJ Reid isolated in front of the Limerick goal with Aaron Costello. His long pass was perfectly executed and, as he has done so often in the past, Reid bullied his marker under the dropping ball. His finish was emphatic.

Kilkenny led by 3-6 to 1-6 at the break, and by five points when Cody was dismissed on a second yellow card, two minutes into the second half. If Limerick were in any way tuned in they would have kicked on from there, but Kilkenny were galvanised rather than destabilised.

Limerick briefly reduced the deficit to four points, but Kilkenny surged again, and they were six points clear when Peter Casey was sent off on a straight red card after 56 minutes. The incident happened off the ball but television replays cleared showed Casey striking Paddy Deegan with his hurley. From there until the end, the game drifted towards an inevitable outcome.

“If you want to test yourself and improve as a group and as a team, you need to be pitching yourself against the best,” said Derek Lyng afterwards.

For once, Limerick didn’t provide that service.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; S Murphy, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, P Deegan, C Buckley (0-1); C Kenny, J Molloy; A Mullen (0-3), J Donnelly, B Ryan (0-1); L Hogan (1-0), TJ Reid (1-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), E Cody 1-0

Subs: R Reid for Buckley (h-t); M Keoghan (0-1) for Hogan 45 mins; O Wall for Ryan (52); B Drennan (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 65) for Reid (59); T Clifford for Donnelly (68); K Blanchfield for Kenny (70).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; B Nash, S Finn, A Costello; D Byrnes (0-1, free), D Hannon, C O’Neill (0-2); W O’Donoghue, C Lynch; G Hegarty (0-1), A English, T Morrissey (0-2, frees); P Casey (0-1), A Gillane (1-5, 0-3 frees), D Ó Dalaigh (0-1).

Subs: D Reidy (0-2, 0-1 free) for English (h-t); C Boylan for Lynch (55 mins); S Flanagan for Gillane (59); M Quinlan for Hannon (61); A O’Connor for Hegarty (68).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)