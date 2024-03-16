Evan Niland’s late frees earn Galway deserved draw against Limerick

National Hurling League Division 1B: Galway 0-17 Limerick 0-17

Two frees in added time from Evan Niland earned Galway a deserved share of the spoils against the All-Ireland champions Limerick at a wet and windy Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

However, despite playing for more than 50 minutes with an extra man, the Tribesmen were unable to get the victory they needed to qualify for the Division 1 semi-finals.

Instead, Limerick produced a battling display after the dismissal of Shane O’Brien in the 26th minute to pick up a point that cemented their position at the top of the Group B table.

Galway deservedly led at the end of an enjoyable first half by 0-12 to 0-9, but the introduction of former Hurler of the Year, Diarmuid Byrnes, proved crucial in Limerick’s second half revival.

Byrnes shot five points from long-range frees and his accuracy, along with superb efforts from Tom Morrissey and Adam English, saw Limerick go 0-15 to 0-14 ahead in the 63rd minute.

Evan Niland did level the match for the fourth time a minute later but Limerick looked to have timed their late run well when substitute Gearoid Hegarty and the aforementioned Byrnes both hit points.

Henry Shefflin’s team stuck doggedly to their task though and, despite the absence of suspended duo Daithí Burke and Conor Whelan, they engineered two late chances which were converted by free-taker Evan Niland.

Both sides chased a winning score in the dying moments, but time ran out before they could be separated.

Most of the scoring damage was done in the first half by the in-form Cathal Mannion who shot four excellent points from play while Limerick’s Adam English also hit the target four times at the other end.

The sides were level three times in the opening ten minutes before a string of Galway scores from Ronan Glennon, Padraic Mannion and Evan Niland (free) eased the home side ahead by 0-6 to 0-3.

But scores from David Reidy and Adam English kept the visitors in touch and the nip-and-tuck nature continued to leave Galway 0-8 to 0-7 up after 25 minutes.

However, Limerick were reduced to fourteen men a minute later when Shane O’Brien was red-carded by referee Thomas Walsh for pulling the helmet off Galway’s Seán Linnane.

The Tribesmen took full advantage of their numerical advantage in the closing stages of the half, outscoring Limerick by four points to two as Cathal Mannion, Evan Niland (free), David Burke and Gavin Lee all raised white flags.

This left three points between the sides at the interval but, despite using Padraic Mannion as the spare man and looking to have the situation well under control, Galway were unable to break Limerick’s resistance during a hard-fought second half.

Galway: D Fahy; J Grealish, F Burke, P Mannion (0-1); A Tuohey (0-1), C Fahy, R Glennon (0-2); D Burke (0-1), S Linnane; G Lee (0-2), T Monaghan, J Cooney; C Mannion (0-4), C Cooney, E Niland (0-6, five frees). Subs used: B Concannon for Lee (50); J Ryan for J Cooney (57); D Morrissey for Tuohey (63); D O’Shea for D Burke (68).

Limerick: N Quaid; F O’Connor, M Casey, B Nash; C O’Neill, D Hannon, C Coughlan; D Reidy (0-1), B Murphy; S O’Brien (0-1), C Lynch, T Morrissey (0-2); A Gillane (0-2, two frees), S Flanagan, A English (0-5). Subs used: D Byrnes (0-5, five frees) for Coughlan (inj, 35); P Casey for Flanagan (47): W O’Donoghue for Murphy (47); G Hegarty (0-1) for Gillane (57); A Costello for O’Connor (inj, 63); R Lyons for M Casey (65); G Mulcahy for Reidy (67).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).