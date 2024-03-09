National Hurling League previews: Moving weekend as next year’s Division One takes shape

Saturday

Division 1B

Limerick v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35 [Live, RTÉ2] – Moved to Cork while the Ennis Road venue has the builders in, this enduring rivalry has been a bit of a torment for Tipp, who haven’t beaten Limerick in the league for six years and have just once in the championship since then.

Liam Cahill has them motoring nicely so far, even if they were uncharacteristically lenient with Westmeath the last day. That team is overhauled and strengthened by the return of Jake Morris, down to start, and Bryan O’Mara, on the bench, both of whom have recovered from injuries sustained in the win over Galway, plus a raft of other changes.

John Kiely, who has cast his net wide in the league, reintroduces some heavy hitters for seasonal first starts, including Patrickswell’s big three, Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane. The All-Ireland champions’ schedule is backloaded so they’ll be more tested this weekend than so far. They can, however, rise to the occasion. Verdict: Limerick

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30 – Antrim relegated Westmeath from the Leinster Championship last May but the team that got bulldozered by Galway had fewer than half of those players. They were unlucky against Dublin but other defeats were more clear-cut. Westmeath have had some good performances, from Noel Conaty in goal to David Williams up front and in the circumstances, they can secure a modicum of revenge for last year. Verdict: Westmeath

Division 2A: Kildare v Kerry, Hawkfield, 2.0.

Division 3A: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45.

Division 3B: Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, 2.0; Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.0.

Jamie Barron: returned for Waterford against Cork and expected to start against Wexford. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Sunday

Division 1A

Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 3.30 [Live, TG4] – Potentially a playoff for next year’s top division, this southeast derby will see the winners guaranteed at least fourth place, which may be enough depending on how Dublin get on against Galway in 1B.

Both teams have been afflicted by extensive injury lists, which show no signs of clearing in the immediate term. Lee Chin’s hamstring is once more the focus of intense speculation but if there’s a chance of playing him without doing worse damage he could appear for Wexford who, with three draws, are unbeaten albeit having dropped three points.

Waterford were able to bring back Jamie Barron and Peter Hogan against Cork but manager David Fitzgerald was incensed by the team’s now customary third-quarter fade. The side has two matches including this at home and can make that advantage count here. Verdict: Waterford

Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30 [Live, TG4] – The divisional leaders face each other with the winners likely to contest the final. Clare have had intense and scrappy matches, remaining unbeaten despite the surprising failure to beat Wexford – something their opponents also couldn’t manage.

Brian Lohan has had a good look at potential newcomers with so many vacancies in the Fitzgibbon window and he was impressed by goalkeeper Cian Broderick last time out. You’d imagine that after two All-Ireland semi-final defeats to their rivals, Clare will have more motivation.

The counties haven’t met in the league for three years when Clare won. It should be tight, as they have both drawn with Wexford and beaten Cork. Kilkenny had to pedal hard to beat Offaly but Adrian Mullen’s form was reassuring. Lohan will have a stronger selection available that in recent weeks and they can meet the challenge. Verdict: Clare

Offaly v Cork, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.15 [TG4 Player, deferred TG4] – Offaly have been admirably competitive in this division, taking a point off Wexford and putting up to Kilkenny the last time out. Cork finally got off the mark against Waterford, as Pat Ryan was able to bring back warhorses Damien Cahalane and Séamus Harnedy for first outings of the campaign. Charlie Mitchell has been going well for Offaly but they still struggle to produce 70-minute performances. Verdict: Cork

Division 1B

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 1.30 – This is notionally a tipping-point match but the chasm between the teams’ respective performances has been such that it’s hard to give Micheál Donoghue much chance of turning over his old charges. A win would give Dublin a great shot at third place on the head-to-head but Galway have been too lethal in the matches where the have an edge, like this one. Verdict: Galway

Division 2A: Meath v Laois, Pairc Tailteann, 2.0; Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0.

Division 2B: Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 2.0; Wicklow v Derry, Aughrim, 1.0; London v Tyrone, Ruislip, 1.0.

Division 3A: Sligo v Monaghan, Markievicz Park, 2.0; Mayo v Louth, Hastings MacHale Park, 2.0.