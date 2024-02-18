Cathal Sweeney’s goal sees Galway hang on for narrow win over Tyrone

National Football League Division One: Tyrone 0-12 Galway 1-10

Galway just about hung on to edge Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday. A cagey match, short of quality but absorbing was ultimately decided by a second half goal from Cathal Sweeney, finishing well after a decent move featuring Daniel O’Flaherty and Rory Cunningham. Tyrone were flat out attacking at the end trying to grab the draw but on the last play they ran out of time with goalkeeper Niall Morgan in attacking possession. It was a valuable two points for Galway. Even better news for Pádraig Joyce was the return of captain Seán Kelly from injury.

First quarter

The pattern of Galway having the lion’s share of possession – 65 per cent for the first half – was set early. Rob Finnerty put them ahead before Darragh Canavan equalised. The visitors probed away for little or disproportionate award. Both John Daly and Paul Conroy looked to provide the killer ball into the front of goal and each was rewarded when Finnerty called a mark and kicked it and then caught Daly’s pass, bounced to his feet and pointed for 0-4 to 0-2. Tyrone immediately switched their primary man marker Pádraig Hampsey onto Finnerty and Galway wouldn’t score again before half-time. Tyrone 0-2 Galway 0-4

Second quarter

READ MORE

Tyrone got to grips with Galway’s laboured attacks and when the ball did a find a way through they were sharp and reactive to the danger. Liam Ó Conghaile was blocked by Peter Harte and Conn Kilpatrick had a couple of interventions at either end, running in for a shot on goal that was blocked and then, on half an hour, single-handedly stopping Johnny McGrath from receiving a pass with a combination of a block/interception. Goalkeeper Niall Morgan burst forward for a point from such an advanced position it was nearly a goal chance. His opposite number Connor Gleeson dithered over the restart to the point that referee Joe McQuillan called a throw-up. Tyrone won it for Canavan to add another point and give Tyrone the lead. Tyrone 0-6 Galway 0-4

Third quarter

Galway started the second half with renewed intent and a sharper approach. Matthew Tierney and the tireless Johnny Heaney equalised within three minutes of the resumption but the home side responded. Canavan somehow got through a thicket of defenders to point and Morgan got forward to lay it off to Conall Devlin. Galway weren’t helping themselves by missing frees but the match jumped in the 49th minute when Cathal Sweeney showed great composure to take a goal having got in behind the defence. Tyrone 0-9 Galway 1-7

67 nóim #TYRvGAL@TyroneGAALive 0-11@Galway_GAA 1-10



Ealaíon ag baint leis an gceann seo ó chiotóg Daly 😍



Ciaran Daly reduces Galway's lead as we enter the final few minutes.



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#AllianzLeagues #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/lmU6Kf1Onz — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 18, 2024

Final quarter

Heaney continued to spell trouble for Tyrone and extended the lead to two. Sweeney nearly got in for a second goal but Morgan saved the shot and then pulled down the resulting 45. The excellent McGrath, who did a fine job on Darragh Canavan, getting a hand in on the Tyrone shooter in the 56th minute, broke forward to finish a move for a three-point lead. A turnover on the attack nearly undid them but Sean Fitzgerald did a good blocking job on Harte and the chance came to nothing. The lively Ciarán Daly and Kilpatrick added points to close the gap to the minimum but they couldn’t do more. Tyrone 0-12 Galway 1-10

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath (0-1), S Fitzgerald, S Mulkerrin; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, J Maher (0-1); J Heaney (0-2), M Tierney (0-1), C Sweeney (1-0); R Finnerty (0-4, one free, one mark), C Ó Curraoin, L Ó Congahile.

Subs C Darcy for Ó Curraoin (30 mins), R Cunningham for (half-time), D O’Flaherty (0-1) for Molloy (43 mins), S Kelly for Ó Conghaile (48 mins), N Daly for Tierney (injured, 65 mins)/

TYRONE: N Morgan (0-2, one free); C Devlin (0-1), P Hampsey, A Clarke; C Quinn, M McKernan (0-1), N Devlin; B Kennedy, A Donaghy; C Daly (0-3), C Kilpatrick (0-1), P Harte (0-1); S O’Donnell, D Canavan (0-3, one free), L McGarrity

Subs K McGeary for McGarrity (56 mins), R Canavan for D Canavan (57 mins), M McGleenan for Donaghy (59 mins), C Donnelly for McKernan (73 mins)

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)