Derry put in sizzling display of football to destroy Monaghan

Derry's Ethan Doherty with Kieran Duffy and Kevin Loughran of Monaghan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

National Football League Division One: Derry 3-17 Monaghan 0-13

Mickey Harte’s Derry produced a sizzling display of football to fillet Monaghan by 13 points at Celtic Park. Shane McGuigan top scored for the winners with 11 points, while Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty and Padraig McGrogan all hit goals.

Jack McCarron, with eight fine points, top scored for Vinny Corey’s side who struggled throughout to find that same form that defeated Dublin in their opening game.

With the wind at their backs, and playing some sumptuous football, Derry ran in 1-9 to 0-6 up at half-time, with Conor McCluskey’s 28th-minute goal the cornerstone of their lead.

The visitors led 0-2 to 0-1 early on with goalkeeper Darren McDonnell and Michael Hamill pointing, before five consecutive Shane McGuigan points put an early gap between the sides. The Slaughtneil man was in imperious form, nailing everything he hit from play and from frees.

McGuigan would score a sixth point in the opening half after a brace from Ciaran McFaul stretched the Oakleaf advantage to 0-8 to 0-2.

Joel Wilson’s 18th-minute point was Monaghan’s first for 15 minutes, with a Jack McCarron free reducing their deficit to four.

Derry reply was lethal, however. McCluskey exchanged passes with Ethan Doherty before producing a razor-sharp finish to the bottom right hand corner of McDonnell’s net.

A Paul Cassidy white flag extended Derry’s lead to eight points, but two late McCarron frees helped Monaghan’s half-time scoreboard, trailing by six.

Despite facing the wind, Derry controlled events after the break. Indeed, goal from defenders Padraig McGrogan (49th minute) and Conor Doherty (60th minute) all but sealed the Oakleafers’ latest win.

Under-par Monaghan struggled to find any real form, with eight points from Jack McCarron and the return to action for Dessie Ward the only real plusses on a disappointing evening.

But this was Derry’s night, with a number of players producing some of their best form as Mickey Harte’s side gently percolates up towards the boil. Diarmuid Baker, Padraig McGrogan, Connor Doherty, Eoin McEvoy, Ethan Doherty all providing a superb support cast for star turn Shane McGuigan.

Monaghan must make a redemptive trip to Roscommon next time out.

Derry: R Scullion, C McCluskey (1-0), C McKaigue, D Baker, C Doherty (1-0), E McEvoy, P McGrogan (1-0), C Glass, B Rogers, E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul (0-2), P Cassidy (0-1), N Loughlin, S McGuigan (0-11, 6fs), L Murray

Subs: N Toner (0-2) for L Murray (HT), E Bradley for N Loughlin (42), D Gilmore for P Cassidy (52), E Mulholland for C McFaul (59), M Bradley for D Baker (63)

Monaghan: D McDonnell (0-1, 1f), C Lennon, K Lavelle, R O’Toole, R McAnespie, K Duffy, T McPhillips, J Wilson (0-1), G Moran, S O’Hanlon, C McNulty, M Hamill (0-1), M McCarville, J McCarron (0-8, 5fs), J Irwin

Subs: K Loughran for R McAnespie (32), A Woods (0-1) for S O’Halloran (HT), S Mooney for J Irwin (42), D Ward (0-1) for C Lennon (54), B McBennett for G Mohan (63)

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)