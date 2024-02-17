David Clifford’s last kick of the game wins game for Kerry against Mayo

National Football League Division One: Kerry 0-16 Mayo 0-15

A David Clifford point with the last kick of the game snatched victory from the jaws of a draw for Kerry against Mayo in a dour enough game that packed all its excitement into that final play and point.

Having lost to Mayo in League and Championship last year, Kerry will be happy enough to have shown Mayo to the door in Tralee on a drizzly Saturday night, but Jack O’Connor will ruminate deep into the week on a scrappy performance that had Kerry scrambling for the win from a game they were only ever behind in for a minute at the very beginning.

Having trailed by three points on the 60-minute mark, and with standout defender Sam Callinan sent off on a yellow followed by a black, Mayo dragged themselves back into the game until Ryan O’Donoghue’s converted free squared the scores, 0-15 apiece, in the 70th minute.

The allotted three minutes of additional time had almost elapsed when Kerry patiently worked the ball for one last counter-offensive, Sean O’Shea getting the ball to David Clifford and the Footballer of the Year doing the rest.

It was a win Kerry possibly just about deserved, though nine wides and a couple of shots dropped short could have denied them on another night. Mayo, too, will rue some sloppy shot execution, but the visitors couldn’t have been begrudged a share of the points but for Clifford’s late magic.

Fergal Boland punched Mayo into the lead after 25 seconds before David Clifford equalised a minute later, and Kerry were never behind after that.

In what was an unusually passive sort of contest, Paudie Clifford put Kerry 0-3 to 0-1 ahead missed chances were more the order of the half than brilliant scores.

Callinan’s eighth minute score was notable, but so was David Clifford’s uncharacteristic scuffed shot two minutes later to create a shot on goal that Colm Reape easily gathered.

Sean O’Shea and O’Donoghue exchanged pointed frees, then David Clifford and Callinan traded scores to make it 0-5 to 0-4 after 27 minutes.

Aidan O’Shea set up O’Donoghue for another Mayo point, before Jason Foley stormed forward to kick Kerry into a 0-7 to 0-5 half time lead.

With a strong wind it was a slim Kerry lead to take to the interval, having registered seven wides in the opening period. Dylan Geaney’s point opened up the game’s first three-point gap early in the second half, but Mayo found an extra gear in the second half and cut the deficit to a point by the 53rd minute.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Paudie Clifford extended Kerry into a 0-14 to 0-11 lead, and when Callinan was sent off in the 59th minute for a black card on top of an earlier yellow, Mayo’s challenge looked. However, Reape converted a free, and O’Donoghue scored twice to make it 0-15 apiece with three additional minutes to play. It took Kerry all of that time to engineer the one chance they needed when they got the ball to Clifford. Right man, right place.

Kerry: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley (0-1), Dylan Casey, Tom O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Joe O’Connor, Paudie Clifford (0-4), Dylan Geaney (0-1), Cillian Burke, David Clifford (0-5), Seán O’Shea 0-4 (three frees), Dara Moynihan.

Subs: Subs: Conor Geaney for D Geaney (49), Barry Dan O’Sullivan for J O’Connor (54), Paul Murphy for T Morley (58), Adrian Spillane for D Moynihan (63), Ronan Buckley for C Burke (66)

Mayo: Colm Reape (0-1, one free); Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Donnacha McHugh; Sam Callinan (0-2), Rory Brickenden, Enda McLaughlin; Jack Carney, Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1); Bob Tuohy (0-1), Fergal Boland (0-1), Jordan Flynn (0-1); Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (0-5, two frees).

Subs: Darren McHale 0-1 for A O’Shea (48), Enda Hession for E McLoughlin (48), Stephen Coen for D McBrien (58), Cillian O’Connor for B Tuohy (59), Ciaran Boland for T Conroy (71).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)