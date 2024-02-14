Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final round-up: UL and Mary Immaculate go through

UL Wolves’ Darragh Lohan and Darren Morrissey of University of Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final will be played between cross-city rivals University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate College after they prevailed at the expense of University of Galway and SETU Waterford on Wednesday evening.

Champions UL scored a dramatic 1-18 to 0-20 win over Galway in challenging conditions in Gorteen, Clare. It took a 64th-minute point from sub Killian Sampson to keep their bid for three-in-a-row alive. Mark Rodgers bagged the games only green flag, to put UL back in front early in the second-half. From here, Brian Ryan’s men never trailed, though they were reduced to 14 men for the closing stages

Adam English received a second yellow card and despite levelling the contest, University of Galway couldn’t get the lead score.

The Connacht side, who started with 15 Galway men in their ranks, led 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time. Among their scores were Niall Collins and Alex Connaire, while Gearoid O’Connor, Colin Coughlan and Cian Galvin were accurate at the other end.

When Liam Collins tied this game on 63 minutes, extra-time loomed, but up stepped Sampson to deliver the killer blow.

Mary Immaculate College had a more comfortable 2-18 to 2-12 win over SETU Waterford in Mallow. Goals from Shane Meehan and Diarmuid Cahill eased them to victory, after they held a 1-9 to 0-2 interval lead.

Chasing their third title, the South Circular Road college have been impressive all competition. Shane O’Brien and Devon Ryan fired over key points as they led all the way through this contest. The pick of the scores perhaps Jason Gillane point, the goalkeeper firing over from his own 20-metre line following a short puckout.

Jamie Wall’s men were double digits ahead for long periods in a rain-affected second period before a late Waterford revival took some of the damage off the scoreboard. Sean Walsh and Billy Nolan (free) raised green flags.

Saturday’s final will see the Limerick sides travel to Abbeydorney in North Kerry, a first final for Mary Immaculate since 2019, while UL are appearing in a 14th decider. UL last lost a game in this competition in 2020, to Mary Immaculate, since then they have accomplished 15 consecutive victories.

University of Limerick 1-18 University of Galway 0-20

Scorers for University of Limerick: G O’Connor 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 ‘65); M Rodgers 1-3; C Coughlan, S O’Hanlon 0-2 each; C Galvin, D Hanniffy, A English, C O’Meara, K Sampson 0-1 each.

Scorers for University of Galway: N Collins 0-9 (0-8 frees); G Thomas, C Molloy, L Collins 0-2 each; A Connaire, L Leen, C Walsh, T Kileen, G Lee 0-1 each.

University of Limerick: C Hanley Clarke; F O’Connor, TJ Brennan, D Lohan; C Galvin, M Fitzgerald, C Coughlan; B O’Grady, B O’Sullivan; P O’Donovan, G O’Connor, D Hanniffy; A English, M Rodgers, A O’Connor.

Subs: S O’Hanlon for Hanniffy (35), C O’Meara for O’Donovan (38), K Sampson for O’Grady (51), I Byrne for A O’Connor, R Hayes for O’Sullivan (57).

University of Galway: M Hardiman; D Morrissey, E Lawless, K Hanrahan; T Killeen, D Loftus, S Morgan; I McGlynn, L Leen; A Connaire, G Lee, C Walsh; C Molloy, G Thomas, N Collins.

Subs: C Mitchell for Walsh (38), C Cunningham for Leen (40); O Flannery for Connaire (41), L Collins for Molloy (41).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

Mary Immaculate College 2-18 SETU Waterford 2-12

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College: S Meehan (1-3), D Cahill (1-0), S O’Brien and D Ryan (frees) (0-3 each), C Quinn (0-2), J Gillane, PJ Fanning, J Caesar, R Power, C Hennessy, C O’Brien and F McDonagh (0-1 each).

Scorers for SETU Waterford: R Halloran (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), S Walsh (1-1), B Nolan (1-0 free), G Fives (0-2), P Fitzgerald (Kilrosssanty and T Barron (0-1 each).

Mary Immaculate College: J Gillane; A Hogan, K Ryan, PJ Fanning; Diarmuid Ryan, C Hennessy, R Power; C Quinn, D Lohan; C O’Brien (C), Devon Ryan, F McDonagh; J Caesar, S O’Brien, S Meehan.

Subs: V Harrington for Lohan (31 inj), E Craddock for McDonagh (47), D Cahill for D Ryan (51), S Whelan for S Meehan (64), C Lloyd for Fanning (65).

Setu Waterford: B Hennessy; C King, T Barron, B Power; C Ryan, P Wicham, G Cullinane; J Fitzgerald, W Beresford; G Fives (C), R Hanley, R Halloran; S Walsh, P Fitzgerald, P Fitzgerald.

Subs: B Nolan for P Fitzgerald, J Harkin for Hanley (48), Halpin for Wicham (52).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea, Cork).