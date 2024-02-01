Cork’s Cahalanes honoured with Dermot Earley family award by GAA

Damien and Jack Cahalane celebrate with their mother Ailish after Castlehaven's win over Dingle in the AIB Munster Club SFC Final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in December. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Cahalane family from Cork have been honoured with this year’s Dermot Earley family award in the 2024 Gradaim an Uachtaráin. The annual presidential awards scheme is to “acknowledge outstanding commitment and long service across the club and county network”.

Niall Cahalane and his wife Ailish Cleary (sister of Cork football manager, John) grew up in the Castlehaven club in west Cork and although they moved to Cork city more than 30 years ago, maintained that connection.

Their seven children have played with a number of clubs, including Castlehaven, but also St Finbarr’s and Éire Óg.

Niall is a double All-Ireland football winner with Cork in 1989 and ‘90 and one of the top defenders of the era. He was also twice an All Star and played on the first Castlehaven side to win the senior county football championship, as well as representing Ireland in the 1986 and ‘87 International Rules series.

His sons, Damien, Conor and Jack were all part of the Castlehaven team that won the 2023 Cork and Munster football titles and a year previously, also played for St Finbarr’s as they won a first county hurling title in 22 years.

Damien and Conor are on the Cork senior hurling team, whereas Jack plays for the footballers having established a distinguished underage pedigree with All-Ireland medals at both minor and under-20 in both football and hurling.

Daughters Maebh, Gráinne, Orlaith and Kate all play camogie with St Finbarr’s and Maebh and Orlaith have both won senior All-Irelands with Cork and Gráinne is also a member of the panel. All sisters have played football with Éire Óg, although Gráinne has switched back to St Finbarr’s.

The Castlehaven club acknowledged the news on Thursday.

“Congratulations to Niall and Ailish and family on winning the Dermot Earley Award for their contribution to the GAA. Everyone associated with the club is hugely proud of the Cahalane family and their massive contribution to the Castlehaven GAA club.”

Others to be recognised include provincial awards winners Ann Lindsay of the Steelstown Brian Ógs club in Derry, Seán O’Shea, a stalwart player and volunteer with the Carrick Swans club in Tipperary, Tom Nally of St Michael’s in Galway, David Ormonde, a chairman of Na Fianna Clonard in Wexford and chief steward in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Others honoured were Mary O’Connor, women’s football county secretary for Dublin, Patsy Hetherton, for services to Dublin camogie, Paula Clarke of the Killyclogher handball club and Séamus Mac Ruairí of Naomh Muire, Donegal, for services to the Irish language.

Cahersiveen’s Jerry Grogan, who is the PA announcer in Croke Park, is honoured with an education award for his work promoting Cumann na mBunscoil, and Patrick Moynagh, a member of the Naomh Alee GAA Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is also recognised with the international award.