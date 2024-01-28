Mayo maintain grip over neighbours Galway with dominant win in Pearse Stadium

National Football League Division One: Galway 0-10 Mayo 2-12

Mayo maintained last season’s grip on neighbours Galway with a dominant display in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Goals in either half from Eoghan McLaughlin and a late penalty by Cillian O’Connor were the big scores but the visitors played the conditions far better and disrupted Galway’s attacks so that the home team never played themselves into contention.

First quarter: Team news sees Damien Comer withdrawn before the throw-in with injury. Niall Daly comes in but it’s a setback for the Connacht champions. Storm clouds gather even by Salthill’s blowy standards and Mayo are to play against the wind. They quickly settled into an impressive rhythm of possession with their runners making ground and creating chances. Galway do harness the elements for long-distance points but Mayo are also creating goal chances. Aidan O’Shea has two but is blocked first by goalkeeper Connor Gleeson and then John Daly, for a 45. Even against the wind, Mayo are doing well on their kickouts. In the 12th minute, the impressive Eoghan McLaughlin makes another run from wing-back to take Fergal Boland’s pass and crack in the first goal. Galway 0-2 Mayo 1-3

Second quarter: Play becomes defined by a black card for Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue who trips Eoin Kelly and gets sin binned. Matthew Tierney comes in for Niall Daly, who has struggled after his unscheduled introduction. Liam Ó Conghaile kicks a second point for the home side but Mayo put on an extended display of keep ball, running up to three minutes. It doesn’t threaten much but keeps the ball away from Galway when Mayo are down to 14. Shane Walsh cuts the margin again before McLaughlin kicks a hideous wide – O’Shea’s clever pop pass deserved better. Mayo resume scoring after O’Donoghue’s return and kick the last two points of the half, a lovely, floated effort from Bob Tuohy and a second from Boland. Four points up against the wind reflects Mayo’s superiority. Galway 0-5 Mayo 1-6

Third quarter: Galway don’t manage to make a quick impact after half-time and Mayo actually stretch their lead, taking advantage of the wind to kick some long-range points from Boland and Paddy Durcan. The elements also strengthened O’Donoghue’s ambition and despite some confabbing between goalkeeper Reape and Aidan O’Shea, it was the regular free-taker who put one over from farther than 45 metres. Galway 0-7 Mayo 1-9

Final quarter: Although Shane Walsh kicked a few of placed balls at the start, the margin never shrank to a single score. Mayo’s bench added more to the end game. Paul Towey kicked two points, Diarmuid Duffy was a bundle of energy at both ends and got fouled for the injury-time penalty, which another replacement Cillian O’Connor converted for a comfortable victory. Galway 0-10 Mayo 2-12

Mayo: C Reape; J Coyne, S Callinan, R Brickenden; P Durcan (0-1), D McBrien, E McLaughlin (1-0); J Carney (0-1), J Flynn (0-2); C Reid, F Boland (0-3), B Tuohy (0-1); T Conroy, A O’Shea, R O’Donoghue (0-2, two frees).

Subs: D Duffy for Reid (46 mins), P Towey (0-2) for Conroy (56 mins), C O’Connor (1-0, penalty) for O’Shea (60 mins), D McHugh for Tuohy (63 mins), S Coen for Boland (70 mins).

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, E Kelly; S Mulkerrin, J Daly, K Molloy; J Maher, D McHugh (0-1); J Heaney, S Walsh (0-5, three frees, one 45), C Darcy; L Ó Conghaile (0-2), N Daly, C Sweeney (0-1).

Subs: M Tierney for N Daly (19 mins), P Conroy for Heaney (half-time), C Ó Curraoin (0-1) for Molloy (50 mins), R Finnerty for Darcy (52 mins), D O’Flaherty for (mins)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)