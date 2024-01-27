Goals win it for Monaghan after madcap second half against Dublin in Croke Park

National Football League Division One: Monaghan 3-9 Dublin 1-14

Monaghan pulled off an unlikely win in Croke Park with 1-1 from debutant Ciaran McNulty off the bench proving the difference in a madcap second half. It was Dublin’s first defeat at headquarters since the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final and they will be kicking themselves for it, their porousness in defence ultimately costing them against a Monaghan side for whom Stephen O’Hanlon was in scintillating form.

First quarter: Dublin got their season up and running early, with Cormac Costello slamming home a goal inside the opening four minutes. Lorcan O’Dell turned down a mark to send Costello clear as Monaghan were caught napping after a turnover. Dublin should have been further ahead but Darren McDonnell saved point-blank from O’Dell when Dublin had a four-on-one. Dublin 1-1 Monaghan 0-1

Second quarter: It all looked pretty straightforward for Dublin as Costello tapped over a couple of frees and Ciarán Kilkenny stitched a point. But then, out of nothing, Monaghan scored two goals in four minutes. The first was a Jack McCarron penalty after debutant Micheál Hamill was pulled down by Cian Murphy. The second was a stunner from Stephen O’Hanlon, pinged left-footed into the top corner from 20 metres out. It meant the sides went in at the break all square. Dublin 1-5 Monaghan 2-2

Third quarter: Nip and tuck from the off. Ross McGarry pushed Dublin ahead with a mark, O’Hanlon scampered through for another goal chance but was denied by a fine save from David O’Hanlon. Cian Murphy edged the Dubs two up but quick points from McCarron and Micheál Bannigan squared the ledger. Dublin 1-7 Monaghan 2-4

Fourth quarter: Helter-skelter all the way home. Both goalkeepers landed frees from 48 metres. Costello and Bannigan were faultless from placed balls. Monaghan walked in a third goal when debutant subs Stephen Mooney and Ciaran McNulty combined on 58 minutes but points from Killian O’Gara and McGarry levelled it again. Into injury time, a mistake from Brian Fenton of all people left Monaghan with a chance to break and it was Mooney and McNulty who combined again to take the win for the visitors. Dublin 1-14 Monaghan 3-9

Dublin: David O’Hanlon (0-1, free); Eoin Murchan (0-1), Seán McMahon, Lee Gannon; Greg McEneaney, Cian Murphy (0-1), Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Luke Breathnach (0-1); Ross McGarry (0-2, one mark), Lorcan O’Dell, Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1); Paddy Small (0-1), Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello (1-4, four frees).

Subs: James McCarthy for McCaffrey (46 mins), Colm Basquel (0-1) for Breathnach (46), Killian O’Gara (0-1) for O’Dell (55), Niall Scully for McGarry, (62), Theo Clancy for Murchan (67).

Monaghan: Darren McDonnell (0-1, free); Ryan Wylie, Killian Lavelle, Ryan O’Toole; Ryan McAnespie, Kieran Duffy, Kevin Loughran; Joel Wilson, Gary Mohan; Stephen O’Hanlon (1-1), Micheál Bannigan (0-3, two frees), Micheál Hamill; David Garland, Jack McCarron (1-2, one penalty), Jason Irwin.

Subs: Ciaran McNulty (1-1) for McAnespie (33 mins), Stephen Mooney for Garland (46 mins), Andrew Woods (0-1) for McCarron (55), Karl O’Connell for Wylie (55), Colm Lennon for Irwin (68).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)