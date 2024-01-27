Gaelic Games

Goals win it for Monaghan after madcap second half against Dublin in Croke Park

Ciaran McNulty and Stephen O’Hanlon tear Dessie Farrell’s defence asunder as Vinny Corey’s eternal survivors grab a vital two points

Dublin’s Paddy Small and Joel Wilson of Monaghan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Malachy Clerkin at Croke Park
Sat Jan 27 2024 - 21:26
National Football League Division One: Monaghan 3-9 Dublin 1-14

This is a snap reaction, detailed match report to follow…

Monaghan pulled off an unlikely win in Croke Park with 1-1 from debutant Ciaran McNulty off the bench proving the difference in a madcap second half. It was Dublin’s first defeat at headquarters since the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final and they will be kicking themselves for it, their porousness in defence ultimately costing them against a Monaghan side for whom Stephen O’Hanlon was in scintillating form.

First quarter: Dublin got their season up and running early, with Cormac Costello slamming home a goal inside the opening four minutes. Lorcan O’Dell turned down a mark to send Costello clear as Monaghan were caught napping after a turnover. Dublin should have been further ahead but Darren McDonnell saved point-blank from O’Dell when Dublin had a four-on-one. Dublin 1-1 Monaghan 0-1

Second quarter: It all looked pretty straightforward for Dublin as Costello tapped over a couple of frees and Ciarán Kilkenny stitched a point. But then, out of nothing, Monaghan scored two goals in four minutes. The first was a Jack McCarron penalty after debutant Micheál Hamill was pulled down by Cian Murphy. The second was a stunner from Stephen O’Hanlon, pinged left-footed into the top corner from 20 metres out. It meant the sides went in at the break all square. Dublin 1-5 Monaghan 2-2

READ MORE

Third quarter: Nip and tuck from the off. Ross McGarry pushed Dublin ahead with a mark, O’Hanlon scampered through for another goal chance but was denied by a fine save from David O’Hanlon. Cian Murphy edged the Dubs two up but quick points from McCarron and Micheál Bannigan squared the ledger. Dublin 1-7 Monaghan 2-4

Fourth quarter: Helter-skelter all the way home. Both goalkeepers landed frees from 48 metres. Costello and Bannigan were faultless from placed balls. Monaghan walked in a third goal when debutant subs Stephen Mooney and Ciaran McNulty combined on 58 minutes but points from Killian O’Gara and McGarry levelled it again. Into injury time, a mistake from Brian Fenton of all people left Monaghan with a chance to break and it was Mooney and McNulty who combined again to take the win for the visitors. Dublin 1-14 Monaghan 3-9

Dublin: David O’Hanlon (0-1, free); Eoin Murchan (0-1), Seán McMahon, Lee Gannon; Greg McEneaney, Cian Murphy (0-1), Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Luke Breathnach (0-1); Ross McGarry (0-2, one mark), Lorcan O’Dell, Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1); Paddy Small (0-1), Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello (1-4, four frees).

Subs: James McCarthy for McCaffrey (46 mins), Colm Basquel (0-1) for Breathnach (46), Killian O’Gara (0-1) for O’Dell (55), Niall Scully for McGarry, (62), Theo Clancy for Murchan (67).

Monaghan: Darren McDonnell (0-1, free); Ryan Wylie, Killian Lavelle, Ryan O’Toole; Ryan McAnespie, Kieran Duffy, Kevin Loughran; Joel Wilson, Gary Mohan; Stephen O’Hanlon (1-1), Micheál Bannigan (0-3, two frees), Micheál Hamill; David Garland, Jack McCarron (1-2, one penalty), Jason Irwin.

Subs: Ciaran McNulty (1-1) for McAnespie (33 mins), Stephen Mooney for Garland (46 mins), Andrew Woods (0-1) for McCarron (55), Karl O’Connell for Wylie (55), Colm Lennon for Irwin (68).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Malachy Clerkin

Malachy Clerkin

Malachy Clerkin is a sports writer with The Irish Times

