Éanna Burke’s stunning late point wins St Thomas’ dramatic All-Ireland club final

ST THOMAS’ 0-18 O’LOUGHLIN GAELS 0-17

After a controversial but absorbing match in wicked conditions, Galway champions St Thomas,’ down to 14 men for nearly the whole second half, dug in and fulfilled their long-smouldering ambition to win a second All-Ireland with a dramatic win over O’Loughlin Gaels.

The match looked to be heading for extra-time when the Kilkenny champions’ David Fogarty launched a huge strike to level the teams at 0-17 each. In the following phase of play, Éanna Burke hit an extraordinary first-time point from the claustrophobia of the left wing.

There was one drama left. O’Loughlin’s captain Mark Bergin had a free from around 75 metres to square the match but it drifted wide and referee Seán Stack signalled the end of the match.

It meant a lot to St Thomas’, 11 year after their only previous All-Ireland, to add a second Tommy Moore trophy and join the other multiple winners in Galway.

O’Loughlins looked shattered and will be unhappy that crucial calls went against them. In the 11th minute when a shot from Eoin O’Shea was blocked by the excellent Cian Mahony. The ball ran for Owen Wall whose drive was apparently stopped by full back Fintan Burke but television pictures showed that it had clearly crossed the line.

St Thomas were reduced to 14 men after James Regan was red carded in the 32nd minute for catching Jack Nolan as he ran across him.

Match winner Éanna Burke could well have followed him when, already on a yellow, he pulled loosely across Jordan Molloy but escaped further censure.

The Kilkenny team had started the stronger and their defence maintained its high scoring form, ending up with seven points, whereas the Galway men struggled to contain their opponents’ movement through the lines.

They led 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time but the second half was a different story. Veteran David Burke had an immense game for the winners and their other main players stood up. Conor Cooney and Éanna Burke kept the pressure on O’Loughlin’s even with their reduced numbers.

Having drawn level within 10 minutes of the restart, they had the scoreboard edge for the rest of the match. Their defence also played well, with Cian Mahony excellent at corner back.

ST THOMAS’: G Kelly (0-1f); C Mahony, F Burke, D Sherry; J Headd, S Cooney, C Burke (0-1); D Finnerty, David Burke (0-3); V Manso (0-2), C Cooney (0-6, 4f), Darragh Burke; J Regan (0-2), O Flannery, E Burke (0-3).

Subs: E Duggan for Sherry (20 mins); B Burke for Mango (50 mins)

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS: S Murphy (0-1, free) T Forristal, H Lawlor, M Butler (0-1); D Fogarty (0-2), P Deegan (0-2), J Molloy (0-2); J Nolan, C Loy; E O’Shea, M Bergin (0-4, 2f), C Heary (0-1); O Wall, L Hogan (0-1), S Bolger (0-2).

Subs: C Kelly (0-1) for O’Shea (47 mins), J Ryan for Wall (50 mins), P Butler foir Loy (58 mins).