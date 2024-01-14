Hurling round-up: Lehane and Kingston find range as Cork see off Clare

Clare’s Robin Mounsey is sandwiched between Cork’s Conor O’Callaghan and Seán Twomey during the Munster Senior Hurling League match at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Conor Lehane’s first-minute goal gave a more experienced Cork side a 1-24 to 0-24 victory over Clare in their Munster Hurling League opener at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Lehane had 1-3 before being rested at half-time, while Shane Kingston was most accurate in an otherwise wasteful showing, scoring 0-8 from nine shots, including four from play. They could’ve won by far more but for spraying 22 wides to Clare’s three.

The Banner had an impressive scoring efficiency of 83 per cent, led by free-taker Aidan McCarthy (0-13, 10 frees) and Robin Mounsey, who clipped four points from centre forward.

Cork looked home and hosed when 1-22 to 0-18 ahead with 11 minutes remaining but Clare reeled off the next six points, including a pair for substitute Keith Smyth, to leave one in the difference.

Frees from Darragh Flynn and debutant goalkeeper Brion Saunderson made the win safe.

The Rebels are scheduled to face Limerick on Wednesday at Rathkeale, with the winners to meet Waterford in next Sunday’s final. A draw would send the All-Ireland champions through.

Tipperary emerged 1-28 to 1-14 winners against Kerry in their dead-rubber game, although the Kingdom hurlers did keep pace with the hosts for three-quarters of an hour at Nenagh.

They were just three behind when Gearóid O’Connor powered home a 47th-minute penalty but Tipp outscored them by 1-10 to 0-1 in the final sprint to the line.

Liam Cahill’s side were led by O’Connor’s 1-10 contribution from placed balls, youngster Seán Kenneally (0-4), and returning cruciate victim Barry Heffernan (0-3).

The half-time score had Tipp 0-17 to 1-11 ahead, with Kerry’s goal coming from Dan Goggin (1-2), while Shane Conway reliably converted eight frees.

In the Walsh Cup, Keith Rossiter’s tenure as Wexford manager began with a 10-point win over Carlow, 3-20 to 0-19.

Lee Chin did the most damage, scoring 2-7, with his goals arriving in the 20th and 24th minutes, the latter from a penalty.

Jack Doran wrapped up the win with a late goal, leaving Wexford and Kilkenny to face off for top spot in Group One and a place in the final. A draw would see the Cats advance.

Elsewhere, Galway and Dublin will meet in the semi-final after their respective victories over Laois and Antrim.

Declan McLoughlin grabbed a hat-trick of goals as the Tribesmen hammered Laois by 6-29 to 2-20 in Ballinasloe. Alex Connaire had two further goals, while Jason Flynn fired 1-9 and Evan Niland 0-7 after his half-time introduction. Stephen Maher (1-9) and Aaron Dunphy (1-4) were best for Laois.

Dublin also inflicted a double-digit defeat on Antrim, 2-31 to 1-20, with goals from Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (1-5) and Paul Crummey (1-3) in either half. Rian McMullan top-scored with 1-9 for the Saffrons.