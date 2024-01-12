Jim McGuinness cleared of eight-week ban after appeal to Ulster Council

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has been cleared of an eight-week suspension after a meeting of the Ulster Council hearings committee on Thursday night.

The penalty arose because Donegal fielded an under-age player, Finbarr Roarty, a Glenties club mate of McGuinness, in the McKenna Cup match against Armagh. Roarty turned 18 within a few days of the fixture but the rule states that a player must have attained that age by the start of the calendar year.

Roarty was recommended for a two-week ban and an eight-week suspension was proposed for McGuinness, which would have ruled him out of any involvement with Donegal for most of the league campaign.

It was therefore no surprise that the ban on McGuinness was challenged. At the meeting of the provincial council hearings committee, he was cleared.

The county released a statement, confirming the outcome.

“Following a request by Jim McGuinness to the Ulster Hearings committee, the county secretary has been informed that the alleged infraction was not proven, and that no further disciplinary action is to be taken.

“We can now look forward to our McKenna Cup semi-final against Monaghan on Sunday.”

It is a curious finding in the circumstances but one that will come as a relief to McGuinness and Donegal just weeks into the 2012 All-Ireland winning manager’s first season back in the position.