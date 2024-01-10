Armagh qualify for McKenna Cup semi-finals with victory over Tyrone

The Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals will see Armagh face Derry on Saturday while Monaghan take on Donegal on Sunday.

Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh will have home advantage in the Athletic Grounds at 4pm on Saturday, while Monaghan will host Donegal in Castleblayney at 1pm on Sunday. The semi-final draw took place following Wednesday night’s final round of group games.

Armagh have qualified for this weekend’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals after a 1-14 to 2-10 victory over Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds on Wednesday night.

Kieran McGeeney’s side held on for a one-point win despite Dalaigh Jones scoring an injury-time goal for Tyrone from a speculative long ball.

Armagh goalkeeper Shea Magill made a string of fine saves for the hosts throughout the encounter.

Tyrone led 1-7 to 1-6 at the turnaround, with both teams finding the net inside the opening quarter – Tarlach Quinn scoring Tyrone’s goal while Peter McGrane responded within seconds for Armagh.

Jarlath Óg Burns, who has reversed his decision to step away from the Armagh panel for the year, was introduced for the start of the second half. Armagh were the better team after the break and had established a three-point lead after 14 minutes of the resumption.

Monaghan earned their place in the semi-finals courtesy of a 2-9 to 0-12 victory over Fermanagh at Brewster Park. Monaghan led 1-4 to 0-7 at the break. Andrew Woods and Stephen O’Hanlon scored the goals for Vinny Corey’s side.

Five late points from Down helped the Mourne Men to post a 2-15 to 1-15 victory over Cavan in Páirc Esler. Cavan led 1-15 to 2-10 as the game entered injury-time but Down reeled off five quick-fire points to snatch victory in the dying seconds.

Meanwhile, Limerick got their 2024 season off to a winning start with a 2-21 to 1-19 victory over Clare in their Munster Senior Hurling League opener in Clarecastle.

Limerick’s fixture with Cork last Sunday was postponed because of fog. A Cathal O’Neill goal helped the visitors to a three-point half-time advantage, 1-10 to 0-10, and they kicked on after the restart to extend the gap to six by the 40th minute. Luke Flynn netted Limerick’s second-half goal while Peter Duggan raised a green flag for Clare.