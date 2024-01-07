Glen overcome fog to get revenge on Kilmacud Crokes and reach club final

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Glen 1-14 Kilmacud Crokes 2-10

Glen have beaten Kilmacud Crokes by a point to reach the All-Ireland senior club football final after a dramatic finish in Páirc Esler in freezing fog.

Visibility was difficult throughout but an entertaining contest saw Kilmacud come from seven points down to level the scores late in the second half before an Ethan Doherty goal sealed the deal for the Derry side.

Glen led by 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time and points from Danny Tallon and Cathal Mulholland extended the lead to seven. From there, Kilmacud roared back into the game with a series of points, Darragh Dempsey scoring a goal after a super pass by Shane Walsh.

A point by Emmet Bradley and Doherty’s late goal gave Glen a four-point lead again before Shane Walsh immediately scored a goal after a high ball in the box was seemingly lost in the fog. But it was too little too late for Crokes.

Glen will play St Brigid’s from Roscommon in the final after they beat Castlehaven from Cork 1-11 to 0-10 in the other semi-final. The final will take place in Croke Park on Sunday, January 21st.

Report to follow from Gordon Manning ...