‘You get your game time and then if you play well hopefully you can build it all the way up,’ says O’Callaghan

A quick Christmas quiz question for the hurling anoraks out there. Which team fielded the most players in the top flight of the 2023 National Hurling League?

Turns out it was Cork, who managed to hand competitive match action to 38 different hurlers throughout their six-game campaign.

And that is significant because it goes to the very heart of the transitional, rebuilding phase that manager Pat Ryan still finds himself in as he approaches 2024.

Ryan managed the Rebels to back-to-back All-Ireland U-20 titles while the county won a third championship at that grade in just four seasons last June.

In all, Cork have contested five of the last six All-Ireland U-20 finals and claimed the All-Ireland minor title in 2021. That’s Limerick-esque levels of underage domination.

All of this has left boss Ryan with two huge challenges heading into his second season with the seniors; firstly, to cope with spiralling expectation levels among supporters who anticipate senior gains whilst simultaneously giving all those young players opportunities and time to develop as future senior stars.

Conor O’Callaghan, who captained Cork to the 2020 All-Ireland U-20 title, was among the 38 that featured in last season’s league, making his debut.

“I played against Limerick and Galway and then I tore my hamstring quite badly,” said O’Callaghan. “I was ruled out until June/July time then so I missed the whole Championship unfortunately.”

The upcoming Co-Op Superstores sponsored Munster Hurling League is a vital opportunity for O’Callaghan to shine again.

For Cork generally, there is no guarantee of success despite all the talent coming through. Last summer’s Championship campaign offered another brutal reminder of that fact.

Cork beat Waterford at their ease, drew with Tipperary, and then lost one-pointers to Clare and Limerick. And that was that. Fourth in Munster and out of the Championship in May. From Ryan’s perspective, the pressure to deliver has inevitably increased though the transition is far from complete.

“There’s a lot there around my own age, between 20 and 25 would probably be the main bulk of the players,” said O’Callaghan. “We’ve a few seasoned campaigners then like Damien Cahalane, Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane. They’re probably the main four experienced guys and it’s the rest of us then. It’s a good mix.”

O’Callaghan, the first player from his club Dromtarriffe to play senior for Cork, is desperate to make the grade. The fact that he isn’t trying to make it as a Cork footballer is evidence enough of his commitment.

“I was with the senior footballers in ‘21,” he said. “I had knee surgery that year and it ruled me out for the whole year as well, so that was the end of that.”

Ryan clearly rates O’Callaghan highly as he moved swiftly to tie down the corner-back’s services.

“Pat Ryan rang me early enough to be fair, in September, he was on to me a lot earlier than the footballers,” said O’Callaghan. “I just decided to go with the hurling then. When he was involved it was a big factor, obviously I knew him so well. He kind of guaranteed that I’d get game time and be given a chance.”

Cork will open their Munster Hurling League campaign on January 7th against Limerick in Mallow. O’Callaghan is counting down the days.

“They’re on about scrapping it,” he said of pre-season competitions generally, “but for fellas coming onto panels and trying to make a mark, it’s great. You get your game time and then if you play well, they’re going to give you a go in the National League and hopefully you can build it all the way up.”