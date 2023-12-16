St Thomas’ beat Ballygunner on penalties after epic All-Ireland semi-final

All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final: St Thomas’ (Galway) 1-23 Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-20

(St Thomas’ won 4-2 on penalties)

David Burke ended the toughest year of his career in the most extraordinary manner by rifling home the match-winning penalty to send St Thomas’ through to next month’s All-Ireland club hurling final.

It was a fitting Hollywood ending for what it had been an epic, ferocious, magnificent, semi-final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

With the clock ticking towards 10pm, Burke walked up to take his side’s fifth penalty knowing a successful strike would send St Thomas’ to a first decider since 2019.

READ MORE

This was the first game Burke had started since suffering a cruciate knee ligament tear in late March. He had made substitute appearances off the bench at the latter stages of the Galway SHC, but in Portlaoise on Saturday night he played all 80 odd minutes and fate determined he would hit the last ball of a quite breathtaking encounter.

His converted penalty won the shoot-out 4-2 for St Thomas’ after Dessie Hutchinson and Billy O’Keeffe had missed for Ballygunner.

It was a cruel way for Ballygunner to exit the championship. They had led by three points during the first half of extra-time but their opponents showed unbreakable resilience all evening, driven on by their raucous support in the stand, to get back level after 80 minutes.

Indeed, they looked to have won the game in injury-time of extra-time when Éanna Burke raced out to collect an long incoming pass, grabbed possession, turned and flicked the ball over the crossbar. The fans clad in red and blue leapt from their seats, but by the time they sat back down again Ballygunner had worked the ball up the field and O’Keeffe showed admirable composure and belief to fire over the equaliser from a very difficult angle.

St Thomas’ scored their first two penalties but when Hutchinson missed Ballygunner’s second the advantage was with the Galway champions. But Fintan Burke had his side’s third saved and when Stephen O’Keeffe netted for Ballygunner the teams were level at 2-2.

Éanna Burke scored the fourth penalty for St Thomas’ and when Billy O’Keeffe then missed Ballygunner’s fourth, the decisive shot fell to Burke, who made no mistake.

The scheduling of the game for 7.30pm on a Saturday evening drew plenty of criticism in the build-up, but conditions were as good as could have been expected for mid-December, albeit one of the factors in the match was a strong wind blowing down towards the town end goals in O’Moore Park.

Ballygunner appeared to win the toss but then opt to play against the breeze in the first half.

With Paddy Leavey operating deeper as an extra defensive player in the opening period, Ballygunner were hoping to prevent St Thomas’ from raising any green flags in that first half – but those aspirations were canned after only two minutes when a neat Oisín Flannery pass set James Regan up for the game’s first goal.

St. Thomas’ Gerald Kelly saves a penalty during the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ballygunner’s response to the early setback was almost immediate, Patrick Fitzgerald slamming on the burners as he fizzed beyond David Sherry and smashed the ball to the roof of Gerald Kelly’s net.

They had their second goal on the scoreboard in the ninth minute, Peter Hogan’s clever pass leading to a sumptuously placed strike by Hutchinson back across his body, low to the left-hand corner of Kelly’s goal, 2-1 to 1-2.

But St Thomas’ refused to allow the concession of two early goals rattle their confidence and driven on by raucous support from the stand, they started to find a flow in what was a frenetic first half.

Ballygunner led 2-4 to 1-5 after 21 minutes but St Thomas’ scored five points without reply over the next 10 minutes – Conor Cooney showing his accuracy from placed balls, while Kelly used the wind to help him drive over a free from his own 45-metre line.

A converted free by Pauric Mahony in first-half injury-time left two between the sides at the interval, with St Thomas’ leading 1-10 to 2-5.

Éanna Burke extended his side’s advantage with the opening point after the restart but thereafter Ballygunner grabbed the initiative, and with the wind at their backs they edged away to build up a 2-10 to 1-11 lead.

But again St Thomas’ came back. Cooney’s radar from placed balls all evening was outstanding and whenever Ballygunner conceded a free the Galway star punished them on the scoreboard.

It was another of Cooney’s frees that levelled matters again in the 54th minute and it remained tied until the opening seconds of injury-time when Stephen O’Keeffe sent over a breathtaking score from his own 45-metre line.

Over the next six minutes the sides traded punches like two heavyweights trying to find a knockout blow deep in the 12th round. At different stages in injury-time both Hutchinson and Conor Sheahan looked to have won the game for Ballygunner after sending over outrageous points from out near the sideline.

But on both occasions, Cooney responded with a free. Indeed, of the six points scored in injury-time, the three registered by St Thomas’ all came from frees – and more disciplined defending could have seen Ballygunner over the line in normal time.

There were several stoppages during injury-time but referee Johnny Murphy chose not to play much beyond the six minutes signalled, instead blowing for full-time with the sides level, 2-15 to 1-18.

Ballygunner played the first period of extra-time against the wind, but the Waterford champions dominated the exchanges – scoring three points and registering four wides – to lead 2-18 to 1-19.

Yet again though St Thomas’ simply refused to go away and after the final whistle after extra-time both sets of players, on the verge of exhaustion following a pulsating contest, were given a standing ovation by the appreciative crowd.

But the night was to belong to David Burke.

His converted penalty had only hit the net when hundreds of his people – fans and players – engulfed their returning hero. At the end of the longest year, David Burke got his Hollywood ending.

ST THOMAS’: Gerald Kelly (0-1, one free); Cian Mahony, Fintan Burke, David Sherry; John Headd, Shane Cooney, Cathal Burke; Damien Finnerty, David Burke (0-1); Darragh Burke (0-1), Conor Cooney (0-14, 13 frees), Victor Manso; James Regan (1-1), Éanna Burke (0-3), Oisín Flannery (0-1). Subs: Evan Duggan (0-1) for Sherry (52 mins); Damien McGlynn for Manso (53 mins); Bernard Burke for Darragh Burke (57 mins); Evan Brady for Cathal Burke (62 mins); Darragh Burke for Flannery (ft); O Flannery for McGlynn (68 mins); Cathal Burke for Headd (70 mins); D Sherry for Cathal Burke (72 mins);

BALLYGUNNER: Stephen O’Keeffe (0-1); Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley; Shane O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power; Conor Sheahan (0-1), Pauric Mahony (0-7, six frees); Peter Hogan (0-1), Paddy Leavey (0-1), Mikey Mahony; Patrick Fitzgerald (1-4), Kevin Mahony, Dessie Hutchinson (1-4). Subs: Harry Ruddle for Fitzgerald (74 mins); Cormac Power for Hogan (75 mins); Billy O’Keeffe (0-1) for Sheahan (78 mins)

Penalties:

St Thomas’: Scored – Conor Cooney, Darragh Burke, Éanna Burke, David Burke. Missed – Fintan Burke

Ballygunner: Scored – Pauric Mahony, Stephen O’Keeffe. Missed – Dessie Hutchinson, Billy O’Keeffe.

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)