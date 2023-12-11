Allianz League ticket prices increase for a second consecutive year

The GAA has increased ticket prices for the 2024 Allianz League season – with top flight matches rising from €18 to €20.

It is the second consecutive year where ticket prices have increased, there was a jump from €15 to €18 for 2023 – which amounts to a 33.3 per cent increase in two seasons.

The price for the GAA season ticket for football will remain unchanged at €150, but the first championship match will no longer be included as part of the package. The season ticket for Liam MacCarthy hurling counties will cost €140 but will also not include entry to matches at the outset of the championship.

However, a new league only bundle has been introduced and does include significant bells and whistles savings, which appears to be an attempt to facilitate a longer term defined split for league and championship season ticket models.

The options in relation to Allianz League packages for Division One and Two football includes €100 for seven matches and €65 for four matches. Given the price for one match is €20, the bundle for seven games represents a saving of €40. Divisions Three and Four in football are to be priced at €60 for seven matches and €40 for four matches.

A Division One hurling package will cost €75 for fives matches and €50 for three matches. The five-match option represents a €25 saving.

Still, the overall increase in ticket prices is likely to frustrate supporters. Early bird options for the topflight divisions as recently as 2018 cost only €12.

The GAA’s policy of not selling tickets at venues on match days will also continue in 2024, meaning all tickets must be purchased in advance on gaa.ie/tickets or in selected SuperValu and Centra stores.

“Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Football League and Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League will be priced at €20 per match and student/OAP tickets will be €15,” stated the GAA in outlining their ticket prices for the 2024 leagues.

“Divisions 3 and 4 in football matches will be €12 with student/OAP tickets at €10. Entry to Allianz Division 2 and 3 Hurling matches will cost €10 with student/OAP tickets €8.

“Juveniles under 16 will be free of charge for Allianz Leagues fixtures, except for reserved seating fixtures and selected fixtures where capacity is a concern.”

The GAA’s change of policy as regards ticket pricing strategy in recent years has included a cashless model. Tickets for this year’s Allianz League Division One and Two finals will cost €30, while the Division Three and Four double header will be €25.

“Football Season Tickets will be €150 and Hurling Season Tickets will be €140,” continued the GAA statement.

“A GAA Season Ticket covers all Allianz League fixtures for your chosen county, Allianz League finals and semi-finals, AIB All-Ireland Club Finals, guaranteed access to your county’s championship fixtures and access to an All-Ireland final ticket should your county reach the final and you have met the qualification criteria. Club plus season tickets, which includes club fixtures within your chosen county, will remain at €250.

“The opening championship match(es) will no longer be included as part of the Season Ticket. However, the Association will have details of special Championship packages available in the New Year.”