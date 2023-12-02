Shane Walsh brilliance helps Kilmacud Crokes retain Leinster title

Leinster SFC final: Kilmacud Crokes 1-14 Naas 0-10

The question of whether Kilmacud Crokes could raise hearts again to defend their Leinster club football crown was eventually answered in Croke Park this afternoon.

It wasn’t quite the vintage Kilmacud performance, ragged at times, still the Dublin champions had enough quality and experience around the field to secure a third successive title, with that dashing Naas hopes for the second time in three years.

It also keeps their All-Ireland defence on track, the south Dublin outfit again relying largely on the skill and athleticism of Shane Walsh, who wrapped up their victory with a magnificent solo goal in injury time, running the near length of the field before deftly placing the ball into the empty Naas net, the Kildare team having thrown everything forward in the end.

READ MORE

Shane Horan and Rory O’Carroll also contributed key scores at times, the seven-point margin of victory certainly flattering Kilmacud, though it was fully deserved. That experience in particular proved vital.

Both teams came to Croke Park on the back of three successive county titles, Naas still chasing a first provincial title.

For Kilmacud, as well as landing a third successive title, it’s their seventh in all, to equal the joint-record holders of Leinster crowns, fellow Dublin club St Vincent’s and also Portlaoise.

Naas commit everyone forward before Shane Walsh goes on the charge to seal the Leinster SFC Final for Kilmacud Crokes!



📺 @RTE2 & @RTEplayer https://t.co/AKAre5FHdN…

📻 Updates on Saturday Sport on @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/OAYp5wgZkX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 2, 2023

A repeat of the final two years ago, which Kilmacud won by double scores – 0-14 to 0-7 – the playing conditions were near ideal for December.

Naas certainly showed plenty of fight in the second half in particular, low-scoring as it was, their accuracy in front of goal ultimately letting them down. They brought it back to a one-point game early in the second half, thanks to a Darragh Kirwan free, but just could not get the breakthrough they needed to get back on par.

Naas certainly started with desire and intent of their own, Dermot Hanafin firing over the first score after three minutes. Kilmacud took a while to settle, a free by Walsh their first score after six minutes.

Alex Beirne of Naas in action against Kilmacud Crokes Paul Mannion and Andy McGowan. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Horan, who started in place of Anthony Quinn, was in fine form, putting Kilmacud in front for the first time, before Alex Beirne promptly levelled it up again.

Points from the ever-ready Craig Dias, Walsh and a Paul Mannion free put them two up, only for Naas to get back level again, 0-5 apiece, thanks to the excellent Darragh Kirwan, on 18 minutes. Kirwan fired wide moments later, clearly ruing his missed chance to put them back in front.

Then Kilmacud stepped up another gear, going 0-8 to 0-5 clear when Horan struck again, Naas looking a little frustrated at this stage. Beirne and Kirwan kept them in touch, however, the lively Dara Mullin scoring point number nine for Kilmacud, which left it 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

Naas enjoyed plenty more possession in the second half, pressing forward with greater intent too, but still Kilmacud held their nerve, Walsh and O’Carroll scoring from play in the last five minutes, before Walsh made absolutely sure of it.

It made another disappointing end to the Naas campaign, who also finished with 14 men after Beirne received a second yellow card in injury time.

KILMACUD CROKES: D Higgins; R O’Carroll (0-1); T Clancy, D O’Brien; S Horan (0-2), A McGowan, M O’Leary, B Sheehy, C Dias (0-1); C O’Connor, S Cunningham (capt), H Kenny; P Mannion (0-1, a free), D Mullin (0-1), S Walsh (1-8, five frees).

Subs: D Murphy for Kenny (half-time), C Pearson for Mullin (37 mins), L Ward for Cunningham, D Dempsey for O’Connor (both 50 mins), J Murphy for Dias (58 mins).

NAAS: L Mullins; C Daly, B Byrne, M Maguire; P McDermott, E Doyle (capt), E Prizeman; P McDermott (0-1), J Burke; A Beirne (0-4, one free), S Hahafin, J McKevitt; C McCarthy, D Hanafin (0-1), D Kirwan (0-4, two frees).

Subs: C Cummins for McDermott, T Browne for Prizeman (both 50 mins), N Aherne for D Hanafin (58 mins), S Cullen for McKevitt (60 mins)

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow)