GAA weekend previews: Thrilling senior club semi-finals in store in Munster, Leinster and Ulster

Saturday

Leinster club SHC semi-finals

Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny); O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm

O’Loughlin Gaels blew hot and cold during their quarter-final win over Mount Leinster Rangers. Owen Wall brings much needed pace and trickery to their attack while Mark Bergin continues to be a deadly accurate placed-ball striker but their defensive spine holds the team together – Huw Lawlor at full back and Paddy Deegan at centre back. Add in Mikey Butler and it’s clear O’Loughlin Gaels boast plenty of know-how defensively. Kilcormac-Killoughey looked very dangerous at stages during their win over Naomh Éanna last time out and Adam Screeney has the ability to be the kingmaker here, but if the O’Loughlin Gaels defence erects the barricades and keeps him at bay, then the Kilkenny champs can advance.

Verdict: O’Loughlin Gaels

Naas (Kildare) v Na Fianna (Dublin); O’Moore Park, Portlaoise; 3pm

History will be made here, whatever the outcome. No Kildare team has ever contested a Leinster club senior hurling final, while Na Fianna picked up their maiden Dublin SHC title only last month – so the winner of this semi-final is going to be a first-time provincial finalist. These are unprecedented times for Naas, whose footballers have already progressed to a Leinster decider. There are three dual players involved – Brian Byrne, James Burke and Daire Guerin.

The Currie brothers, Seán and Colin, have been in scintillating form for Na Fianna – who have got to this stage of the season without arguably their best player, Donal Burke. Still, if AJ Murphy and the Currie brothers hit form, Na Fianna have enough firepower to overcome Naas in a fixture that has been moved from Hawkfield to Portlaoise due to ticket demand.

READ MORE

Verdict: Na Fianna

Ulster club SFC semi-final

Glen (Derry) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal); Healy Park, Omagh; 5.30pm

Naomh Conaill are no strangers to this stage of the provincial club championship – the Donegal side were actually Ulster finalists in 2019 and 2010. They have won four of the last five senior titles in Donegal, and contested all of the last seven county finals. They will not be looking at this as some sort of free shot, rather the Glenties men will be thinking it is time they delivered at provincial level. The problem for Naomh Conaill is their opponents here. Glen are not merely eyeing provincial silverware, the Derry champions are among the lead contenders to win the All-Ireland. They were workmanlike rather than outstanding against Cargin last time out, but Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke is overseeing a well-oiled machine, organised, hard to beat and a team brimming with belief. Naomh Conaill are still looking to stalwarts such as Anthony Thompson and Leo McLoone to get them over the line, so they might fall short against a Glen side with a better spread of talent.

Verdict: Glen

Sunday

Ulster club SFC semi-final

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Trillick (Tyrone); Athletic Grounds, Armagh; 1pm

Scotstown goalkeeper Rory Beggan celebrates after scoring the winning point against Kilcoo in the Ulster SFC quarter-final two weeks ago. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Trillick’s only Ulster club senior football final appearance was a 1974 loss, so the Tyrone champions are a long time waiting for a second shot at a provincial decider. Standing in their way is Scotstown, who beat Trillick when the sides met in a 2015 Ulster semi-final. Trillick impressed in their second-half performance against Crossmaglen last time out but a tally of 0-9 will not be enough against Scotstown. Over their last five championship matches Trillick have scored an average of 13.8 points per game while Scotstown have registered an average of 16.8. Given the composure and game-smarts they displayed in beating Kilcoo, Scotstown appear to be a team with a real purpose about them this term. In Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes, Conor McCarthy, Kieran Hughes, Shane Carey and Jack McCarron, they have an array of potential game-breakers.

Verdict: Scotstown

Munster SFC semi-finals

Dingle (Kerry) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary); Semple Stadium; 1.30pm

Given this is Dingle’s first outing in the Munster club senior championship, it’s fair to suggest Clonmel Commercials are a more seasoned outfit in the competition. The Tipp champions have already played more games in it this year than Dingle have done in their history. But, yerra, enough of that. It’s all a consequence of the complexities of the Kerry system – two divisional teams contested the county final, so the winners of the club championship, Dingle, will represent the Kingdom in the club championship. And with talent such as Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan within their ranks, Dingle will bring the swagger.

Verdict: Dingle

Rathgormack (Waterford) v Castlehaven (Cork); Fraher Field, Dungarvan; 1.30pm

No Waterford club has ever won a Munster club senior football title and Rathgormack are aiming to reach the provincial final for the first time. Castlehaven carry a potent attacking threat, though, in Brian Hurley, Robbie Minihane and Jack Cahalane while they have plenty of experience dotted elsewhere on the pitch with the likes of Damien Cahalane and Mark Collins.

Verdict: Castlehaven

Provincial club intermediate and junior fixtures

Saturday

Leinster club JHC semi-final

Fr O’Regan’s Craanford (Wexford) v Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny); Enniscorthy; 1.30

Leinster club IHC semi-finals

Kildalkey (Meath) v Thomastown (Kilkenny); Páirc Tailteann; 1.30pm

Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin); Aughrim; 1.30pm

Ulster club JFC final

Arva (Cavan) v Blackhill (Monaghan); Roslea; 1.30pm

Ulster club IHC semi-final

Glenullin (Derry) v Ballyhaise (Cavan); Healy Park, Omagh; 3.15pm

Munster club JFC semi-finals

Kilmurry (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick); Cloughduv; 1.30pm

Killimer (Clare) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry); Quilty; 1.30pm

Connacht club IFC final

Castlerea St Kevins (Roscommon) v Monivea-Abbey (Galway); Tuam; 1.30pm

Connacht club JHC final

Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo); Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence; 1.30pm

Sunday

Leinster JHC semi-final

Carrig Riverstown (Offaly) v Leixlip (Kildare); Birr; 1.30pm

Ulster club IFC semi-final

St Patrick’s (Armagh) v Liatroim (Down); Castleblayney; 4pm

Munster club IFC semi-finals

Roanmore (Waterford) v Mungret St Pauls (Limerick); Walsh Park; 1.30pm

Cill na Martra (Cork) v Milltown-Castlemaine (Kerry); Cill na Martra; 1.30pm

Connacht club IHC final

Ballinderreen (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo); Athleague; 1.30pm