Stakes have got higher for Ballygunner v Na Piarsaigh part two

For the second year in succession, Waterford champions Ballygunner will travel to Limerick to take on Na Piarsaigh. Although it is again a collision between two formidable city clubs, circumstances are a little different this times around.

Last year, in a terrific match, the visitors produced a blistering second half to set themselves on course to win Munster, which they did, and defend their All-Ireland.

Unlike last year, however, once out of their province, the Munster champions – Kiladangan and Clonlara are in the other semi-final – will not have to budget for the presence of Ballyhale Shamrocks, who left their All-Ireland title in the Kilkenny final against O’Loughlin Gaels.

O’Loughlins thoroughly deserved their win but have never won an All-Ireland. Next week, they are one of four teams competing in what looks like a wide open championship.

A seasoned St Thomas’ are still in control of Galway but not getting any better and should Slaughneil win Ulster they are also an experienced collective but so far haven’t managed to crack an All-Ireland semi-final.

All of which makes Sunday in Limerick a match with far greater relevance to the All-Ireland than a provincial semi-final would usually bear.

Successful club teams have a major impact on the development of the game in their catchment area, according to Joey Carton, who is Munster Games Manager for hurling.

“Of course it does. It raises the profile particularly in urban areas. For Ballygunner, winning an All-Ireland when no Waterford team has won one in so long, for children who play the game and everyone in the locality it’s a massive lift.

“These teams on Sunday are two big urban population centres so there’s no doubt about the impact from a development point of view. People will say they have the advantage of massive numbers but both clubs seem to have got it right in managing those numbers.

“There’s no doubt they promote the game, getting to All-Ireland and provincial finals and they make it more attractive.”

Both are also the first clubs from their county to win a senior All-Ireland. Na Piarsaigh’s victory came eight seasons ago and they have also since returned to the final. Ballygunner won the 2022 title in an epic finish to deny Ballyhale a three-in-a-row but after getting past Na Piarsaigh last year and retaining their provincial championship, they lost to their experienced Kilkenny rivals in the All-Ireland semi-final.

It’s hard to exaggerate the effect of Ballyhale’s departure on the remaining contenders. Top of the All-Ireland winners list and the dominant club in Kilkenny for the past 50 years, they had won 11 county titles since 2006 and leveraged them for eight Leinster and six All-Ireland titles and were unable to add anything in 2020-21 because of a provincial series lot to Covid.

O’Loughlin Gaels' Tony Forristal celebrates with the club's management team after they ended Ballyhale Shamrocks' reign in Kilkenny in the final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Only two teams in that time beat them outside of Leinster, Portumna and Ballygunner, and just two inside the province, Birr and Oulart.

In their absence this is already a significant season for Ballygunner. Last September they set a record in Waterford by winning a 10th successive championship and are currently attempting to achieve the first Munster club three-in-a-row in history. They are in remorseless form and two weeks ago destroyed Cork champions Sarsfields.

Na Piarsaigh have embellished their already glittering record in Limerick. Up until 2010, the club had yet to win the county title. They now sit fifth on the roll of honour with eight championships from 10 final appearances in the past 14 years.

They have experienced some turbulence since last year and between injury and travel have lost four players who featured in last year’s semi-final. Shane Dowling, an All Star forward, has been repurposed as goalkeeper and younger players have graduated.

Three hugely influential members of Limerick’s four-in-a-row winners, All Star William O’Donoghue, Mike and Peter Casey are all on board and it’s easy to understand Carton’s point of view.

“There’s a feeling in Munster that Ballygunner are so far ahead of everyone,” says Carton. “I think Na Piarsaigh will test that.”

As well as his macro provincial perspective, Carton brings a micro club focus as an active member of his own club De La Salle. They were Waterford finalists last summer and although they threw everything at it, Ballygunner were too good.

De La Salle had their moment in the sun, he says, and fortunes ebb and flow. The important thing is to make the most of what you have.

“We got a shot at it between 2008 and 2012 and got to three Munster finals and won two. We ended up getting to the All-Ireland final a bit too early in the team’s cycle but 2010 was there for us but a late goal took us to extra-time. We knew coming out of Thurles that day that we might never get that chance again.”

Asked if it has become dispiriting sharing the county with such unyielding rulers, he focuses on a more positive angle.

“Ourselves, De La Salle, Mount Sion and Roanmore are doing our best now that they have set the bar. There are many with the same population who wouldn’t be as organised. You have to admire them and they’re driving the other clubs in Waterford.”