Spectacular strike from Peter McGarry seals Munster semi-final spot for Clonmel Commercials

Clonmel Commercials' Michael Quinlivan and Diarmaid Kelly of Newcastle West in action during the Munster club semi-final at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster SFC quarter-final: Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) 2-7 Newcastle West (Limerick) 0-6

A goal of exceptional quality by midfielder Peter McGarry six minutes from time secured Tipp champions Clonmel Commerials’ place in the Munster club SFC semi-final at the expense of Limerick’s Newcastle West at Semple Stadium.

Commercials were leading 1-5 to 0-5 when McGarry, who had received a black card after 22 minutes, won possession at the halfway line. He jinked his way at pace through a hesitant Newcastle West defence before slotting the ball in the net for as good a goal as will be seen at any level.

That score put the contest beyond the reach of the Limerick champions, who despite a generous share of possession, particularly in the first half, were ineffective in front of goal.

Seanie O Connor gave Commercials the ideal start with a goal after two minutes and they led at half-time 1-2 to 0-3, scores being at a premium on both sides during the period.

READ MORE

With the breeze behind them on the resumption, Commercials were the better side. Michael Quinlivan was a big threat as the Tipp champions moved 1-5 to 0-4 clear after 48 minutes.

The Limerick champions were still very much in the game until McGarry’s strike which clinched their place in the semi-final against Dingle of Kerry on Sunday week.

Clonmel Commercials: M O Reilly; T Condon, J Morris, R O Dowd; K Fahey (0-2), S Kennedy (0-1,f), P Looram (0-1); C Deely, J Kennedy (0-1,f); P McGarry (1-0), Colman Kennedy (0-1), Conal Kennedy; R Peters, M Quinlivan (0-1), S O Connor (1-0). Subs: S Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (h/t), D Nee for Peters (45 mins), A Matassa for O Connor (56 mins), J Higgins for Colman Kennedy (59 mins), T Sheehan for J Kennedy (61mins).

Newcastle West: M Quilligan; M O Keeffe, D O Doherty, B O Sullivan; R O Connor, J Kelly, M O Leary; E Rigter (0-1), S Murphy; L Woulfe, B Nix (0-1), A Neville; S Brosnan, M McMahon, Eoin Hurley (0-2, 2fs). Subs: B Foley for Brosnan (h/t), Ethan Hurley (0-1) for McMahon (40 mins), T Quilligan (0-1) for Woulfe (44 mins), S Hurley for Kelly (48 mins), B Hurley for Neville (59 mins).

Referee: C Maguire, Clare