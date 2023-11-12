Gaelic Games

Spectacular strike from Peter McGarry seals Munster semi-final spot for Clonmel Commercials

Tipperary champions prove too strong for Newcastle West to secure last four spot against Dingle of Kerry

Clonmel Commercials' Michael Quinlivan and Diarmaid Kelly of Newcastle West in action during the Munster club semi-final at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sun Nov 12 2023 - 17:08
Munster SFC quarter-final: Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) 2-7 Newcastle West (Limerick) 0-6

A goal of exceptional quality by midfielder Peter McGarry six minutes from time secured Tipp champions Clonmel Commerials’ place in the Munster club SFC semi-final at the expense of Limerick’s Newcastle West at Semple Stadium.

Commercials were leading 1-5 to 0-5 when McGarry, who had received a black card after 22 minutes, won possession at the halfway line. He jinked his way at pace through a hesitant Newcastle West defence before slotting the ball in the net for as good a goal as will be seen at any level.

That score put the contest beyond the reach of the Limerick champions, who despite a generous share of possession, particularly in the first half, were ineffective in front of goal.

Seanie O Connor gave Commercials the ideal start with a goal after two minutes and they led at half-time 1-2 to 0-3, scores being at a premium on both sides during the period.

READ MORE

With the breeze behind them on the resumption, Commercials were the better side. Michael Quinlivan was a big threat as the Tipp champions moved 1-5 to 0-4 clear after 48 minutes.

The Limerick champions were still very much in the game until McGarry’s strike which clinched their place in the semi-final against Dingle of Kerry on Sunday week.

Clonmel Commercials: M O Reilly; T Condon, J Morris, R O Dowd; K Fahey (0-2), S Kennedy (0-1,f), P Looram (0-1); C Deely, J Kennedy (0-1,f); P McGarry (1-0), Colman Kennedy (0-1), Conal Kennedy; R Peters, M Quinlivan (0-1), S O Connor (1-0). Subs: S Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (h/t), D Nee for Peters (45 mins), A Matassa for O Connor (56 mins), J Higgins for Colman Kennedy (59 mins), T Sheehan for J Kennedy (61mins).

Newcastle West: M Quilligan; M O Keeffe, D O Doherty, B O Sullivan; R O Connor, J Kelly, M O Leary; E Rigter (0-1), S Murphy; L Woulfe, B Nix (0-1), A Neville; S Brosnan, M McMahon, Eoin Hurley (0-2, 2fs). Subs: B Foley for Brosnan (h/t), Ethan Hurley (0-1) for McMahon (40 mins), T Quilligan (0-1) for Woulfe (44 mins), S Hurley for Kelly (48 mins), B Hurley for Neville (59 mins).

Referee: C Maguire, Clare

LATEST STORIES