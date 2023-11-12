Raharney battle well but fall to Na Fianna

Leinster SHC quarter-final: Raharney (Westmeath) 0-19 Na Fianna (Dublin) 1-24

It needed a fine goal from the outstanding Brian Ryan in the 59th minute to give Na Fianna late breathing space in pleasant conditions in Mullingar as they defeated Westmeath champions Raharney by a flattering eight-point margin.

Despite playing against the wind, Na Fianna raced into an early two-point lead courtesy of the lively AJ Murphy and Colin Currie. Killian Doyle, Raharney’s marquee player, and Eoghan Ahearn scored to keep the home team in contention but the Dubliners were more economical, with their only wide in the first half coming from a Gavin King lineball in the 23rd minute. Three minutes earlier, Eamon Cunneen had dissected the posts for the hosts from a sideline cut. At the end of a niggly first half, Na Fianna deservedly led by 0-14 to 0-11.

Ciaran Stacey almost got in for a goal within 20 seconds of the resumption of play for the first-time metropolitan champions while both free-takers, Colin Currie and Doyle, continued to impress. The strong-running Eoin Keyes had claims for a penalty in the 42nd minute waved away before the sliotar was deflected over the endline, with Doyle converting the resultant 65.

Despite looking marginally the better side, Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s troops (aided by a great point from a lineball by Sean Currie in the 44th minute) found it hard to shake off their plucky hosts. However, try as they might, Ger Flanagan’s charges could not get within three points of the winners.

The gap was five points when Ryan, who had been the dominant midfielder on show, burst through for a well-taken goal to seal the tie. Doyle was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card deep into added-time.

Na Fianna: J Tracey; S Burke, C McHugh, D Clerkin; P O’Dea, L Rushe, K Burke; B Ryan (1-3), P Feeney (0-1); J Tierney (0-2), G King, S Currie (0-4, one lineball); C Currie (0-9, nine frees), AJ Murphy (0-4), C Stacey (0-1). Subs: S Barrett for King (39 mins), S Baxter for Stacey (47 mins), J Burke for Tierney (51 mins), D Ryan for Clerkin (58 mins), C Kelly for Ryan (60+2 mins).

Raharney: A McHugh; C McKeogh, J Mulkearns, D Finn; C Boyle (0-1), R Greville, D Hickey; E Cunneen (0-1, lineball), G Greville; K Doyle (0-12, nine frees, one ‘65′), C Doyle, J Boyle (0-1); B McGrath, E Keyes, E Ahearn (0-4). Subs: R Keyes for Hickey (51 mins), D Hill for C Doyle (60+1 mins), M Doherty for C Boyle (60+4 mins).

Ref: P Dunne (Laois).