Ger Brennan will begin Louth reign against Meath in tweaked O’Byrne Cup

Longford will begin their defence of the O'Byrne Cup at home to Westmeath in January.

Ger Brennan’s first competitive game as Louth manager will be against Meath in the O’Byrne Cup at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday, January 6th.

Dublin’s season will also throw-in on the same day when the reigning All-Ireland champions face an away game against either Laois or Offaly at the quarter-final stages of Leinster’s pre-league competition.

In recent years the Dubs have tended to use the O’Byrne Cup as an opportunity to have a look at fringe players or give game time to new faces before the season really cranks up with the National Football League, which begins on the weekend of January 27th-28th.

The format of the O’Byrne Cup has been tweaked again for 2024. Instead of group stages, the teams defeated in their first game will enter the O’Byrne Shield, guaranteeing every county at least two matches.

The opening round of games will take place on Wednesday, January 3rd and sees Wexford at home to Wicklow, Carlow hosting Kildare and Justin McNulty beginning his second stint as Laois manager in O’Moore Park against Offaly.

The winners will advance to the quarter-final stages three days later, the victors between Wexford/Wicklow facing either Carlow or Kildare, and Dublin awaiting Laois or Offaly.

Reigning O’Byrne Cup champions Longford will be at home to Westmeath, while Brennan’s Louth travel to Navan to face Meath. Brennan was appointed Louth boss last month, succeeding Mickey Harte in the role, and the Dubliner will be aiming to get his tenure off to a winning start against Colm O’Rourke’s Royals.

The semi-final parings will see the winners of Louth/Meath face the victors of Longford/Westmeath. The team that emerges from the Dublin/Offaly/Laois quarter-final will face the side left standing from Wexford/Wicklow/Kildare/Carlow. Both of those semi-finals are pencilled in for Saturday, January 13th.

The O’Byrne Cup final will take place on Saturday, January 20th – the weekend before the National League begins.

The Walsh Cup will start on Thursday, January 4th with the competition operating on a group basis. Group One: Kilkenny, Wexford, Carlow. Group two: Dublin, Antrim, Westmeath. Group Three: Laois, Offaly, Galway.

The opening night games will see Dublin at home to Westmeath in Parnell Park while Laois host Offaly at O’Moore Park.

Meanwhile, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to host a special memorial double-header for Teddy McCarthy on Saturday, December 9th. The Cork footballers will play Meath while the Leeside hurlers will face Galway. McCarthy, one of the great dual stars, won All-Ireland hurling and football titles just weeks apart in 1990 – when Cork beat Galway and Meath respectively.