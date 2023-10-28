Meath’s Matthew Costello named Tailteann Cup player of the year

Matthew Costello of Meath has been named Tailteann Cup Footballer of the Year. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The GAA has announced the overall players of the year in the Tailteann Cup football championship and in the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup hurling competitions.

Meath full forward Mathew Costello has been named the Tailteann Cup Footballer of the Year. A constant attacking threat throughout the competition, including a man of the match display in the semi-final win over Antrim, he also contributed three vital scores in the final against Down.

Carlow’s Martin Kavanagh, widely recognised as one of the most prolific forwards in the game, claims this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year award. The St Mullins man had an exceptional campaign in which he finished as top scorer, including a 1-8 man of the match display in the thrilling final victory over Offaly.

The Christy Ring Cup hurler of the year is Meath’s Jack Regan. Selected at centre forward on the Champion 15, the royals’ talisman produced time and time again with vital scores throughout the campaign, culminating in a 14-point haul in the final.

READ MORE

Wicklow veteran Andy O’Brien picks up the Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year prize, with the St Patrick’s man playing a major roll in what was his last intercounty campaign, after announcing his retirement this year.

Niall Garland was named the Lory Meagher Cup hurler of the year after the Monaghan joint captain’s scoring prowess proved vital in helping the Farney men to a historic success.