GAA club previews: Last busy weekend for county finals sees big matches in both codes

Saturday

Limerick SHC

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 5.15 [Live TG4]

In an enticing final, champions Na Piarsaigh face Patrickswell, for whom captain Aaron Gillane’s form has been sensational – he scored 1-12 in the semi-final defeat of Kilmallock – and the club’s previous hurlers of the year Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes are also performing. The champions struggled and it took penalties to beat a Doon side whom they had put away by 19 points earlier in the championship. Former All-Star forward Shane Dowling has been a revelation in goal, his puck-outs laser accurate and his shot-stopping excellent. Will O’Donoghue has been injured and may or may not be available. Finely balanced.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Sunday

Mayo SFC

Ballina Stephenites v Breaffy, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 4.15

Breaffy, on their 70th anniversary, have been the story of the championship. Having lost four finals in the past 10 years, they have somehow returned to a fifth, with Aidan O’Shea in terrific form as a full-forward line marauder. Brother Conor has also been excellent and, in tandem with Matthew Ruane, will be looking to get the edge at centrefield. Their defeats of champions Westport and Castlebar have been displays of cohesion and energy and yet they are outsiders. Ballina have ground their way into a second successive final and their forwards, led by veteran former county player Evan Regan, may be a more productive unit.

Verdict: Ballina Stephenites

Waterford SFC

The Nire v Rathgormack, Fraher Field 3.30

Rathgormack face the prospect of a fourth consecutive final defeat and a third by this weekend’s opponents. None of those matches were decided by more than a score. Waterford hurler Jamie Barron is considered unlikely to play for The Nire because of injury and this may be Rathgormack’s chance to break free.

Verdict: Rathgormack.

Dublin SHC

Na Fianna v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park 4.25 (Live, RTÉ2)

Na Fianna have suffered agonies over the past two years, losing out in successive finals to Kilmacud. This year they got the champions off their backs in the quarter-final where AJ Murphy best channelled the team’s desire for retribution with 3-3. Ironically they have picked up momentum this year without their captain and county sharpshooter Dónal Burke, who damaged his hamstring in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare. They face an experienced Ballyboden, who just about saw off St Vincent’s in the semi-final after extra time. When the teams met earlier in the championship, Na Fianna were convincing winners but Boden had just 14 men for half the match.

Verdict: Na Fianna

Tipperary SHC replay

Denis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields and Kildangan’s Bryan McLoughney in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles on October 15th. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kiladangan v Thurles Sarsfields, FBD Semple Stadium 3.0 (Live TG4)

A third successive Tipp final goes to a replay with no guaranteed data to guide a conclusion. The teams were level on 14 occasions after replacement Willie Connors tied it up for Kiladangan. Up to then, Thurles looked more likely. They were the team more often taking the lead and Ronan Maher was formidable at the back but Kiladangan found a way, assisted by Paul Flynn’s 1-3 from four shots. Connors may also be ready for a more sustained contribution as he recovers from injury.

Verdict: Kiladangan

Kilkenny SHC

Ballyhale Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.0

The All-Ireland champions laid down a marker in the semi-final destruction of James Stephens, with the timeless TJ Reid giving a masterclass orchestrating the merciless damage. They were of course lucky to escape Dicksboro’s clutches the previous day. Their blue-chip attack of Reid, Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen are met by a decent-looking OLG defensive core of Paddy Deegan, Huw Lawlor and Mikey Butler. Shamrocks don’t have all of last year’s historical prompts – 50th anniversary, record five-in-a-row, drawing level at the top of the roll of honour – but their advance has been inexorable.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks

London SFC

Tir Chonaill Gaels v Fulham Irish, McGovern Park 2.0

Fulham Irish avenged their two recent final defeats at the hands of St Kiernan’s in the semi-final but their record in finals isn’t great. TCG, brand leaders in London, are looking for a first title in four years.

Verdict: Tir Chonaill Gaels

Tyrone SFC

Trillick v Errigal Ciarán, O’Neills Healy Park, 3.30

Errigal are growing into likely provincial contenders – if not this year then before too long. The Canavans up front give them firepower whereas county player Joe Oguz has been in fine form in the middle and the experience of Peter Harte further strengthens the team. Trillick lost Matthew Donnelly to injury early in the season but have battled well to get back to a final.

Verdict: Errigal Ciarán

Galway SHC

Turloughmore v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium 2.0

St Thomas’ go for a record-equalling six-in-a-row in Galway against the club that set that mark. Once again Conor Cooney has been the most influential club player in the championship and, in an unexpected bonus, David Burke, who sustained a cruciate injury with Galway in the spring, has made his return off the bench. Turloughmore’s fate by consensus rests on whether Daithí Burke can slow down Cooney. If not, the champions are set to make it a remarkable seven titles from seven finals.

Verdict: St Thomas’

Cork SFC

Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.0

A fourth final between the clubs in 11 years sees Castlehaven coming in buoyant after beating former Munster champions St Finbarr’s in the semi-final. Nemo’s progress has been incremental, going through the gears and arriving in the final where they gave such a brilliant display last year. They have a fairly defensive orientation and will need to be on guard against the Hurleys, which doubtless they will. Luke Connolly remains the big threat up front, as evidenced by 2-3 in the semi-final against Duhallow.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Derry SFC

Glen v O’Donovan Rossa, Celtic Park 3.30

O’Donovan Rossa won the last final between the teams in 2019 but much has happened in the meantime. Glen avenged the defeat in last year’s semi-final and went on to reach the All-Ireland in January having disposed of then-champions Kilcoo along the way. They did make heavier work of Slaughtneil than previously but are surely driven by the contentious All-Ireland defeat last season.

Verdict: Glen

Wicklow SFC replay

Blessington v Rathnew, Echelon Park 2.30

On the basis of potential improvement, Blessington will hope to be capable of raising their game, whereas Rathnew may regret not taking the chance last week when eight wides were registered and James Stafford nearly buried a late decisive second goal.

Verdict: Blessington