GAA, LFA and Camogie Association in Wexford agree historic partnership to develop training facility

Wexford’s three Gaelic games organisations – GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association – have announced a historic partnership which will see them share and develop a central training facility.

It will mean teams from all three associations can utilise Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence in Ferns as a training base.

“The agreement establishes a strong alliance between the Wexford Camogie, GAA and LGFA associations, representing a unified effort to share Halo Tiles COE as their premier training facility,” a statement on the partnership said.

“This state-of-the-art centre in Ferns will serve as a hub for nurturing talent, honing skills and fostering a centre for elite performance across all Wexford teams, and will also have a spectator pitch for the associations to host club and county games alike.”

The facility is to undergo further development and, in November 2024, it is planned for three new floodlit pitches to be opened, while funding for a subsequent phase – for the construction of additional changing rooms and a new high-performance gym – will see the three associations join forces to fundraise for the work.

“In 2021 we set out an action plan to make significant improvements to our facilities, to instigate inclusion projects and to improve our coaching standards across our county,” Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin said.

“The plan, entitled Ar Aghaidh Linn Le Chéile (Onwards Together), was based on a shared vision of togetherness and ambition.

“Significant progress has been made in many areas and this partnership signifies a ground-breaking step towards strengthening the Gaelic games landscape in our county. We look forward to having a centre that is inclusive of all with seven pitches catering for the needs of all players.”

Wexford’s senior hurlers and men’s footballers will both have local managers at the helm in 2024 – Keith Rossiter taking the reins in the small-ball code, while John Hegarty remains at the helm with the footballers.

As wider plans for all three associations to merge at national level under the one umbrella continue, this development in Wexford appears to be a template of what might be achieved with a unified approach.

“This collaboration reflects a united vision to elevate sports performance and elevate the profile of Wexford county teams,” added Denis Nolan, chairman of Wexford LGFA.

The steering group on integration, chaired by former president Mary McAleese, has given itself a deadline of February 2024 for the publication of a roadmap on how the overall merger should proceed.

“This collaboration will provide players with access to cutting-edge resources, enabling them to reach their full potential and achieve on-field success,” Martina Donnellan, chairperson of Wexford Camogie said.