Former Derry boss Ciarán Meenagh joins Down management team

Former Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh will be involved with Down next season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ciarán Meenagh has joined Conor Laverty’s Down management team.

Meenagh was the interim Derry senior football boss this summer, moving up from the role of selector after Rory Gallagher stepped aside prior to the Ulster final.

Meenagh subsequently guided Derry to retain the Ulster title and they played out a titanic All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

The Tyrone native was seen as favourite to be appointed Derry manager for 2024 but he ruled himself out of the role on a permanent basis. However, Meenagh has now agreed to link up with the Down set-up for 2024.