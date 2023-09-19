Derry GAA confirm Mickey Harte as their new senior football manager

Mickey Harte has been confirmed as the new Derry football manager. Photograph: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

Derry GAA has confirmed the appointment of Mickey Harte as manager of their senior football team following a meeting of the county board on Tuesday night.

Harte stepped down as Louth manager on Monday, notifying the county board and players there of his departure and decision to take over the back to back Ulster champions.

The news emerged one week after Ciarán Meenagh confirmed he would not be pursuing the Derry position after stepping in this summer to guide the team to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Derry GAA released the following statement on Tuesday night: “Following tonight’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire, Derry GAA are pleased to announce the senior football management team for the incoming year.

READ MORE

“Multiple All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte has been appointed on a three-year term and will lead a management team including Gavin Devlin. Further details about the back room team will be confirmed in due course.

“We wish both the management team and playing panel every success for the 2024 season.”