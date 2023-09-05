Johnny Glynn could face retrospective punishment over incident in club hurling game

Johnny Glynn in action for New York against Sligo in the Connacht SFC semi-final at Markievicz Park in April. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Johnny Glynn could yet face retrospective punishment following an incident during a Galway club hurling championship game between Ardrahan and Sarsfields at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe last Sunday.

Sarsfields ran out 2-18 to 2-15 winners, but the game was overshadowed by a clash involving Glynn and Darren Morrissey late in the first half of an encounter that was televised live on TG4.

Ardrahan’s Glynn tangled with Morrissey and as the pair grappled on the ground the former Galway player had the defender’s neck in a dangerous hold for several seconds before he was bundled away.

After consulting with his umpires, referee Conor Quinlan produced two yellow cards – one for Glynn and one for Morrissey.

However, when replays of the incident were shown on TG4 it was clear the referee could have taken far harsher disciplinary action on Glynn. Clips of the flashpoint went viral, increasing the spotlight of the matter and putting pressure on the Galway Competitions Control Committee to act.

When a referee takes action on the field, the incident is deemed to have been dealt with and no further retrospective action normally takes place.

However, the CCC is permitted to request clarification from a referee if there is any doubt over whether an incident was clearly seen or if his report makes no mention of the offence.

Glynn, an All-Ireland SHC winner with Galway in 2017, has been working in America for several years and played for New York in their famous Connacht SFC victory over Leitrim in April.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland senior camogie champions Cork are on the look out for a new manager after Matthew Twomey announced he would not be returning for 2024.

Cork beat Waterford in the Croke Park decider last month to win the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2018.

“I want to thank you all for the opportunity and privilege of managing the senior team over the last two years. It has been the highlight of my sporting life,” said Twomey.

“It was a pleasure working with you all and to enjoy the success on the 6th of August. This will stay with me for the rest of my life.”