Five key moments that turned All-Ireland final for Dublin

1. Clifford unlocks Dublin defence with moment of magic

38th minute Kerry goal, Kerry 1-4, Dublin 0-6

David Clifford had been kept on a tight leash by Michael Fitzsimons for most of the half. He got a first ball in the sixth minute and duly helped himself to a point but otherwise had been by his standards quiet. Now, just before the break he was supplied in the corner by Dara Moynihan, spotted that behind the frantically closing defenders, Paul Geaney was drifting into space and with a wave of his wand threaded the ball into the Dingle forward, who had the presence of mind to elude the defenders and pick his spot.

2. Dubs level the game with Paddy Small strike

Dublin's Paddy Small finds the net to register a vital goal. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

46th minute Dublin goal, Dublin 1-8, Kerry 1-8

Dublin had targeted a second-half revival but despite equalising just after the restart, things hadn’t gone their way. Con O’Callaghan crashed the ball off the crossbar in the 41st minute but five minutes later, a deft bit of work by Colm Basquel robbed Gavin White and allowed Dublin to counterattack. Basquel made all the ground until reaching the goal before passing to Paddy Small. Paul Murphy’s valiant challenge partially blocked the ball but turned it into a spinning missile, which flew into the right of the net with goalkeeper Shane Ryan going the wrong way. Dublin were level.

3. Clash of Clifford and Fitzsimons: A tale of two titans

Kerry's David Clifford receives a yellow card from referee David Gough. File photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

56th minute Clifford and Fitzsimons yellow carded, Kerry 1-11, Dublin 1-10

Initially, referee David Gough indicates a free from out the field, penalising Fitzsimons for a foul on Clifford. The Dublin full back protests vehemently and the referee consults his umpires. They tell him that both players were involved and he changes the decision by throwing in the ball, which Dublin clear through Fenton. It goes up the other end where Paul Mannion, from a Paddy Small assist, equalises, nullifying Kerry’s comeback. For good measure, Clifford is wide from the next play.

4. Fenton’s second point puts Dublin in control

Dublin's Brian Fenton and Dara Moynihan of Kerry close for the ball. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

64th minute Dublin take the lead, Dublin 1-12, Kerry 1-11

Brian Fenton’s second point puts Dublin back in front for the first time since before the break. It was one of the big interventions from the Dublin centrefielder in an influential second half. He has just come from defensive duties, being under a miscued ball from Tom O’Sullivan. He is plugging gaps at both ends of the field for Dublin. Although Kerry will draw level a couple more times, they never again lead the match.

READ MORE

5. Foul on Colm Basquel and subsequent free-kick seals victory

Dublin's Colm Basquel with Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley of Kerry in close attendance. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

75th minute, foul on Colm Basquel, Dublin 1-14, Kerry 1-13

Paul Mannion, who has an immense second half, has restored Dublin’s lead in injury-time but with the minimum between the sides and just a minute left, Basquel who has been a revelation in the second half, takes on the defence and is fouled by Mike Breen. A free is awarded and with time nearly up, it is clear that Dublin will win. Dean Rock, on the field as a replacement, hits the point to finish the scoring and the play, as referee Gough signals the end of the 2023 championship.