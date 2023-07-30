Dublin 1-15 Kerry 1-13: How the Dublin players rated

1 Stephen Cluxton

The legend is resealed again at age 41. Showed startling consistency with his kick-outs, cool as ever, his two placed scores – a 45 and a free in the first half – calm as ever too. Conceded his first goal since his comeback, unstoppable though. Didn’t need to make another save. Rating: 8

2 Eoin Murchan

Stuck mostly close to Seánie O’Shea, but still made several of his searing runs down the left flank. Even if not always amounting to much, his threat remained real, his experience always showing, before being replaced by Cian Murphy on 64 minutes. Rating: 7

3 Mick Fitzsimons

Took on the stand-up battle with David Clifford with visible intent, even if at times the Kerry captain shook him loose, starting with his first point from play. Both got themselves booked late in the second half, Fitzsimons raging that the free originally awarded. Pulled a few times on the jersey, still ultimately limiting the Clifford factor to two points from play. Rating: 8

4 David Byrne

Another show of his consistency and experience, neatly complementing Murchan and Fitzsimons, though caught a few times by the fiery performance of Paul Geaney. His goal just before half-time coming just as Dublin were starting to look impenetrable in front of goal. Rating: 7

5 James McCarthy (capt)

Quiet and at times a little forlorn looking by his own inestimable high standards. Guilty of a few turnovers and showing a little too much aggression at times, earning him a booking on 59 minutes for a challenge on Tom O’Sullivan. Still his look of joy in lifting the Sam Maguire spoke a thousand words. Rating: 6

6 John Small

Certainly threw his physicality about along with his experience, though struggled a little with the pace early on, particularly Stephen O’Brien. Stuck to his task, though, particularly in the endgame when Dublin repeatedly held off Kerry’s scoring chances. Rating: 7

7 Lee Gannon

Showed plenty of power and aggression from the gun, getting on plenty of possession too, occasionally moving on to Clifford when he dropped back. Got himself booked on 20 minutes, replaced by Jack McCaffrey despite not doing a whole lot wrong. Rating: 7

Brian Fenton of Dublin challenges Kerry's Jack Barry during the All-Ireland SFC final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

8 Brian Fenton

Cometh the hour. Once again kept his head throughout, shooting two sweet points, one in either half, right when Dublin needed them most. Covered every blade of grass in the second half, ultimately wearing down the Kerry midfield. Rating: 8

9 Brian Howard

Excellent alongside Fenton, the Raheny pair never losing their composure when Dublin were struggling in the first half. His block off the line from Geaney’s goal chance early on one of many key interventions. Ran himself into the ground. Rating: 7

10 Paddy Small

Drifted in and out of the games but his goal on 45 minutes was absolutely critical for Dublin, just when Kerry looked poised to press clear. Super vision to latch on to Colm Basquel’s ball, a huge point late on too when set up by Jack McCaffrey. Rating: 7

11 Paul Mannion

Another of the remarkable comeback stories of this team. Scored from his first attempt, kept his nerve even when sending a few later shots wide, none more tellingly than in added time, when he shot one wide, then fired his next chance between the posts. Rating: 8

18 Ciarán Kilkenny

As expected came into the starting line-up, replacing Niall Scully, and showed up for plenty of possession in the first half. Didn’t back himself to shoot like he used too, his work-rate never ceased, especially in tracking back late on. Rating: 7

13 Cormac Costello

Scored his first free to settle nerves but let his discipline slip a little after that, booked on 25 minutes, and made another clumsy tackle later. Was unable to get into his usual scoring positions, well guarded by Tom O’Sullivan and replaced by Niall Scully. Rating: 6

14 Con O’Callaghan

Never gave up the hunt or the chase even when things refused to go his way. His goal chance early in the first half will keep him awake, as in how the crossbar kept it out. Made countless key possessions. Rating: 7

15 Colm Basquel

Looked to be in danger of being taken off at half-time, such was his limited influence, but he made true amends in the second half, making several key interventions, setting up the goal for Paddy Small and scoring one beauty from play too. Rating: 7

Replacements

Jack McCaffrey for Gannon (48 mins), Niall Scully for Costello (53), Seán McMahon for B Howard (48), C Murphy for Murchan (64), Dean Rock for P Small (68).

McCaffrey made his expected injection of pace, running relentlessly at Dublin, setting up Paddy Small for a critical point late on. Rock got the honour of closing out the deal. Rating: 8

Management

Dessie Farrell wanted and needed this one as much as his players, the move to coax back Cluxton, Mannion and McCaffrey, plus Pat Gilroy, a true championship masterstroke. Rating: 9