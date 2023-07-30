Dublin v Kerry live build-up: All-Ireland football final

There is a reluctance in Kerry, to compare players from different generations. What’s the point? You only end up reducing a player you loved, for the sake of what? But there is an acceptance, he says, that nobody has seen anything like Clifford. That argument is over

[ Kerry’s greatest forward? ‘We haven’t even seen the full range of David Clifford yet, I think’ ]

David Clifford v Chrissy McKaigue was a clash of the country’s best corner forward & arguably its best corner back. Clifford scored 0-9, he created 0-8 of it off 16 possessions with four from play, a mark and he won three of his four frees… #KerryGAA #DerryGAA #DavidClifford pic.twitter.com/ToIvysWBng — GAA Performance Podcast (@gaaperformpod) July 17, 2023

Dublin 5 Kerry 3 - our experts give their verdict on the All-Ireland football final https://t.co/UCk1Vd4yfw — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) July 30, 2023

And above are some more predictions from some of our sports writers, columnists and a guest appearance by the great Cora Staunton!

There’s no doubt they have the material but at this stage of their life cycle have Dublin the motivation? It’s hard to look at what’s at stake and say they don’t

Check out Sean Moran’s preview in full, he fancies Dublin!

Team news (as per programme)

For Kerry - Stephen O’Brien comes into the team after making a telling impact in their semi-final win over Derry, with Adrian Spillane this time tasked with that role. Which could be important with kickouts forced long in the final quarter. Tony Brosnan misses out through injury.

For Dublin - Half forward Seán Bugler is named in their matchday squad after missing the semi-final. He’s been a standout player for Dessie Farrell’s team and could yet start. Ciaran Kilkenny is again named on the bench with Paddy Small in the half forward line.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Eoin Murchan, Mick Fitzsimons, David Byrne; James McCarthy, John Small, Lee Gannon; Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Paddy Small, Paul Mannion, Niall Scully; Cormac Costello, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel. Subs: Evan Comerford, Seán Bugler, Ciarán Kilkenny, Tom Lahiff, Seán McMahon, Jack McCaffrey, Ross McGarry, Cian Murphy, Daire Newcombe, Lorcan O’Dell, Dean Rock.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney. Subs: Shane Murphy, Adrian Spillane, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Ruairí Murphy, Micheál Burns, Killian Spillane, Dylan Casey, Donal O’Sullivan, Ronan Buckley.

Hello and welcome … Kerry v Dublin in an All-Ireland final in Croke Park, the two heavyweights of Gaelic football in the biggest game of the year! The 2023 final will be their 33rd championship meeting and 16th final clash, with 68 All-Irelands between them already. You couldn’t not be excited for this!!

Are we going to see the six in a row Dubs, or the drawing with Roscommon and almost losing to Kildare team? Is this the start of Kerry’s own dominance? How will Dublin try to stop David Clifford? Can the other Kerry forwards raise their game? Will Sean Bugler start, or Ciaran Kilkenny? Will the goalkeepers be forced long? Can Jack Barry handle Brian Fenton if so? Is this going to be the Con O’Callaghan final? Is Dublin’s bench going to prove the difference? Back to back for Kerry, or a last dance for Cluxton and the gang?

It’s been so hard to predict a winner from this game, two teams heavily fancied from the start of the year to be here today, but despite doing so and being packed full of talent, neither have been entirely convincing along the way. But all those questions, are about to be answered!

Dublin v Kerry throws-in at Croke Park at 3.30pm.

We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!

All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 3.30. Referee: David Gough (Meath)