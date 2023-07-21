Joe Canning on the Limerick team: Profiles of the 15 men bidding for another All-Ireland win

1 Nickie Quaid
Age: 34. Club: Effin. Height: 6′1″. Occupation: Teacher
Makes difficult saves look routine, while also playing behind a defence that give him a lot of protection. His contribution is sometimes overshadowed by Limerick’s big-name players out the field, but he is the one Limerick player that is indispensable.
2 Mike Casey
Age: 27. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Height: 5′10″ Occupation: Teacher
Has done a lot of his hurling at number three but is comfortable anywhere in the full-back line. Reads the game very well and could end up on Eoin Cody, even though Limerick don’t tend to do man-marking jobs. You’ll get nothing soft from him.
3 Dan Morrissey
Age: 30. Club: Ahane. Height: 6′3″ Occupation: Accountant
A player that does his job so effectively that he goes under the radar. Limerick know what they’re going to get from him, whether he plays in the half-back line or the full-back line. A player with that kind of versatility and attitude is priceless.
4 Barry Nash
Age: 26. Club: South Liberties. Height: 6′2″ Occupation: Aviation Insurance
One of the best ball-players on the team. Always liable to drive forward and pick up a couple of scores, although teams are not giving him as much freedom as last year. A serious player but probably not as influential as last season.
5 Diarmaid Byrnes
Age: 29. Club: Patrickswell. Height: 6′4″ Occupation: Bank employee
Probably hasn’t hit the heights of 2022, when he was Hurler of the Year, but it’s not fair to compare him against those standards. In general play he’s still going really well. Not as prolific as last year, his long-range shooting is still a weapon.
6 William O’Donoghue
Age: 28. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Height: 6′2″ Occupation: Health food distribution
In the absence of Declan Hannon, he has to slot in at centre back again. His tackling and abrasiveness in the middle third was missed against Galway, but he is their best option at six. Hugely valuable and consistent.
7 Kyle Hayes
Age: 25. Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Height: 6′5″ Occupation: Human Resources
One of three players on the Limerick team who has strong claims to be Hurler of the Year. Terrific in the air and very good going forward, not just scoring points but creating goal chances. Serious athlete. Perfect specimen of a modern hurler.
8 Darragh O’Donovan
Age: 28. Club: Doon. Height: 5′11″ Occupation: Retail Manager
Brilliant in the semi-final, he consistently delivers great ball to Limerick’s inside line. He’s such a good ball-striker and has the vision to play the kind of deliveries that Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan thrive on. Great hurling brain.
9 Cian Lynch
Age: 27. Club: Patrickswell. Height: 5′11″ Occupation: Recruitment
Has struggled with injuries and form over the last 12 months, but I thought he had a good semi-final, getting his hand on a lot of dirty ball. His pass in the build-up to the second Limerick goal was a touch of genius. Could have a huge final.
10 Gearóid Hegarty
Age: 28. Club: St Patrick’s. Height: 6′5″ Occupation: Teacher
Quiet compared to other years, and really lost his form early in the championship, but has a great record in All-Ireland finals. Does a huge amount of selfless running, especially on Limerick puck-outs, over and back, dragging defenders with him.
11 David Reidy
Age: 30. Club: Dromin-Athlacca. Height: 6′1″ Occupation: Teacher
Won a Munster medal under John Allen ten years ago, and has finally established himself as a starter in recent matches. Had a massive second half in the Munster final. Loads of movement. Knows his job. Very reliable.
12 Tom Morrissey
Age: 27. Club: Ahane. Height: 6′1″ Occupation: Tax and finance consultant
Another candidate for Hurler of the Year. His levels have dipped a little in the last two matches, but he showed real leadership when Limerick were struggling in the early rounds and he was one of the few players going well. Has an all-round game.
13 Aaron Gillane
Age: 26. Club: Patrickswell. Height: 6′1″ Occupation: AG Sports
The third Limerick player with Hurler of the Year credentials. Nearly impossible to handle in the air or on the ground if the right ball is going in, but will probably face his biggest test of the year so far in Huw Lawlor.
14 Seamus Flanagan
Age: 26. Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon. Height: 6′2″ Occupation: Radiologist
Not outstanding in the semi-final, but having a good year. Makes a lot of diagonal runs in front of Gillane, and whether he expects the ball to come to him or not, he’s making space for his partner inside. Always good for a couple of scores.
15 Peter Casey
Age: 25. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Height: 5′11″ Occupation: Sales Executive
In and out of the team this year – whether that was through injury or form – but the role he plays is a huge part of Limerick’s system. His starting position is outside the D but he gets up and down the field, linking the play and fighting for turnovers.
Bench
Cathal O’Neill has done well as an impact sub and Graeme Mulcahy is used to that role now too. The injury to Richie English, though, leaves them light on defensive cover. I think there is more experience and more impact among the Kilkenny subs.
D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, A O’Connor, C O’Neill, O O’Reilly.