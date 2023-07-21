Joe Canning on the Limerick team: Profiles of the 15 men bidding for another All-Ireland win

Limerick line up for the All-Ireland semi-final. Their last defeat in knock-out hurling was to Kilkenny in the 2019 sem-final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

1 Nickie Quaid

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid in action against Galway during the All-Ireland semi-final. One of the outstanding goalkeepers in the game for more than a decade. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Age: 34. Club: Effin. Height: 6′1″. Occupation: Teacher

Makes difficult saves look routine, while also playing behind a defence that give him a lot of protection. His contribution is sometimes overshadowed by Limerick’s big-name players out the field, but he is the one Limerick player that is indispensable.

2 Mike Casey

Limerick's Michael Casey celebrates the victory over Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. A rock in Limerick's defence. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 27. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Height: 5′10″ Occupation: Teacher

Has done a lot of his hurling at number three but is comfortable anywhere in the full-back line. Reads the game very well and could end up on Eoin Cody, even though Limerick don’t tend to do man-marking jobs. You’ll get nothing soft from him.

3 Dan Morrissey

Limerick's Dan Morrissey is tackled by Peter Duggan of Clare. Morrissey has proved a dependable and versatile rock in the Limerick defence. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Age: 30. Club: Ahane. Height: 6′3″ Occupation: Accountant

A player that does his job so effectively that he goes under the radar. Limerick know what they’re going to get from him, whether he plays in the half-back line or the full-back line. A player with that kind of versatility and attitude is priceless.

4 Barry Nash

Barry Nash: always capable of raiding forward from his defensive berth and registering on the scoreboard. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 26. Club: South Liberties. Height: 6′2″ Occupation: Aviation Insurance

One of the best ball-players on the team. Always liable to drive forward and pick up a couple of scores, although teams are not giving him as much freedom as last year. A serious player but probably not as influential as last season.

5 Diarmaid Byrnes

Diarmaid Byrnes: his long-range shooting is a potent weapon for Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Age: 29. Club: Patrickswell. Height: 6′4″ Occupation: Bank employee

Probably hasn’t hit the heights of 2022, when he was Hurler of the Year, but it’s not fair to compare him against those standards. In general play he’s still going really well. Not as prolific as last year, his long-range shooting is still a weapon.

6 William O’Donoghue

William O’Donoghue: his formidable physical presence is a huge asset to Limerick around midfield. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 28. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Height: 6′2″ Occupation: Health food distribution

In the absence of Declan Hannon, he has to slot in at centre back again. His tackling and abrasiveness in the middle third was missed against Galway, but he is their best option at six. Hugely valuable and consistent.

7 Kyle Hayes

Kyle Hayes: a formidable presence on Limerick's half-back line. He's equally as comfortable in attack. Contender for Hurler of the Year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Age: 25. Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Height: 6′5″ Occupation: Human Resources

One of three players on the Limerick team who has strong claims to be Hurler of the Year. Terrific in the air and very good going forward, not just scoring points but creating goal chances. Serious athlete. Perfect specimen of a modern hurler.

8 Darragh O’Donovan

Darragh O’Donovan: teak-tough midfielder has a great hurling brain, he provides excellent ball for Limerick's lethal forward line. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 28. Club: Doon. Height: 5′11″ Occupation: Retail Manager

Brilliant in the semi-final, he consistently delivers great ball to Limerick’s inside line. He’s such a good ball-striker and has the vision to play the kind of deliveries that Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan thrive on. Great hurling brain.

9 Cian Lynch

Cian Lynch: former Hurler of the Year remains one of Limerick's finest ever talents. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 27. Club: Patrickswell. Height: 5′11″ Occupation: Recruitment

Has struggled with injuries and form over the last 12 months, but I thought he had a good semi-final, getting his hand on a lot of dirty ball. His pass in the build-up to the second Limerick goal was a touch of genius. Could have a huge final.

10 Gearóid Hegarty

Gearóid Hegarty: gifted hurler is the man for the big occasion. Has an outstanding record in All-Ireland finals and has been top scorer from play in the last three. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 28. Club: St Patrick’s. Height: 6′5″ Occupation: Teacher

Quiet compared to other years, and really lost his form early in the championship, but has a great record in All-Ireland finals. Does a huge amount of selfless running, especially on Limerick puck-outs, over and back, dragging defenders with him.

11 David Reidy

David Reidy has established himself as a starter in recent matches. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 30. Club: Dromin-Athlacca. Height: 6′1″ Occupation: Teacher

Won a Munster medal under John Allen ten years ago, and has finally established himself as a starter in recent matches. Had a massive second half in the Munster final. Loads of movement. Knows his job. Very reliable.

12 Tom Morrissey

Tom Morrissey: a contender for Hurler of the Year, he has proved to be one of Limerick's most reliable performers and scorers this season. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Age: 27. Club: Ahane. Height: 6′1″ Occupation: Tax and finance consultant

Another candidate for Hurler of the Year. His levels have dipped a little in the last two matches, but he showed real leadership when Limerick were struggling in the early rounds and he was one of the few players going well. Has an all-round game.

13 Aaron Gillane

Aaron Gillane: provides a real cutting edge for Limerick, given the right low ball he's almost unmarkable. Equally as potent in the air. Leading contender for Hurler of the Year so far. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Age: 26. Club: Patrickswell. Height: 6′1″ Occupation: AG Sports

The third Limerick player with Hurler of the Year credentials. Nearly impossible to handle in the air or on the ground if the right ball is going in, but will probably face his biggest test of the year so far in Huw Lawlor.

14 Seamus Flanagan

Seamus Flanagan: provides a consistent threat in Limerick's powerful attack and always capable of creating and taking scores. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 26. Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon. Height: 6′2″ Occupation: Radiologist

Not outstanding in the semi-final, but having a good year. Makes a lot of diagonal runs in front of Gillane, and whether he expects the ball to come to him or not, he’s making space for his partner inside. Always good for a couple of scores.

15 Peter Casey

Peter Casey: industrious and brings his own strengths to Limerick's potent mix in attaack. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 25. Club: Na Piarsaigh. Height: 5′11″ Occupation: Sales Executive

In and out of the team this year – whether that was through injury or form – but the role he plays is a huge part of Limerick’s system. His starting position is outside the D but he gets up and down the field, linking the play and fighting for turnovers.

Bench

Cathal O’Neill has done well as an impact sub and Graeme Mulcahy is used to that role now too. The injury to Richie English, though, leaves them light on defensive cover. I think there is more experience and more impact among the Kilkenny subs.

D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, A O’Connor, C O’Neill, O O’Reilly.