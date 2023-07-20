David Gough to take charge of All-Ireland football final

Meath’s David Gough has been confirmed by the GAA as the referee for next week’s Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland football final. From Slane in Co Meath, Gough will take charge of his second final, having officiated the last time the counties met in the final four years ago.

It was a controversial outing in some ways, as he lives in Dublin, but he correctly sent off Dublin’s Jonny Cooper in the first half for persistent fouling. Dublin held on to draw and Cork’s Conor Lane took charge of the replay, won by Jim Gavin’s team to clinch the historic five-in-a-row.

Gough, 40, has refereed both teams this summer: Kerry in their round-robin match against Cork and Dublin when they played Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

He has also taken charge for an All-Ireland finals at minor, in 2015, an under-21 two years previously and the 2018 club.

Linesmen on the day will be Monaghan’s Martin McNally and Galway’s James Molloy. McNally will be the standby referee and the sideline official will be Fergal Kelly from Longford.

Gough’s umpires on the day will be from his family, including father, Eugene, Dean, Stephen and Terry Gough, all members of the Slane club.