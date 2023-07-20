Spirits high among Cats fans as they hope to end long drought

Derek Lyng: the Kilkenny manager hopes to follow in the illustrious footsteps of his former boss Brian Cody. Photograph: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Kilkenny may have lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup 36 times, but the Cats fans are not showing outward confidence as it is eight long years since they claimed the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Urlingford man Derek Lyng, who manages the side in his first senior title match since he took over the helm from Brian Cody last August has, according to fans, “the talent and steely determination” to lead his men to success at Croke Park on Sunday against Limerick.

The father-of-three made his debut for the Cats under Cody’s management in 2001, at just 24 years of age, and now he is at the helm of the team.

With the fan strongholds of the Butts and St Canice’s Parish deep in the heart of Kilkenny city being festooned with a myriad of bunting, and toy cats and teddy bears in the black and amber colours of the team, a quiet belief in victory is murmured among residents.

Tommy and Mary O’Hara from St Canice’s Parish have been married for 60 years. For them, being loyal fans who support their team win, lose or draw is what the match is all about.

“Without a doubt, I think Kilkenny will win. It’s all about the sport of the game and we have to show our backing. We need to be proud of our county,” says Mr O’Hara. “We’ll be watching the match on the TV and no doubt enjoying the match with all our neighbours.”

A few doors away, young 13-year-old Rhys Duggan Kerwick – who has secured his coveted tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland along with his father Paul and brother Charlie – has no doubts about a two to three point win for his “much loved” team.

“It will be a tight, tough match but we have to stop Limerick winning four-in-a-row. The team is in good form this year. Kilkenny are more relaxed and are showing a different style of play. They seem to be running more with solo runs which obviously suits them.”

For the teenager, the players who will shine on the day will be Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Eoin Cody, centre-field team-mate Adrian Mullen, while for Limerick it will be Aaron Gillane and Gearoíd Hegarty.

There is no shortage of colour around the medieval city, and indeed in the towns of Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Callan, Urlingford and Johnstown, with members of the public proudly wearing the county colours and cars awash with window flags. The county clings tightly to the honour of having more All-Ireland senior hurling title wins than any other county in Ireland.

Amongst the dozens of houses in St Canice’s Parish covered in the Kilkenny colours, however, are two homes festooned with the green and white of Limerick.

Kilkenny woman Noreen Hayes, who is married to Limerick native Ger Hayes, says she and her neighbour Lisa Smith believe “it will be a nail-biting game along with it being tough. We are hoping and praying we will win this year – the county needs it.”

Mrs Hayes says that she nor her Limerick-born husband would “begrudge” either county a win. “It’s not a life and death situation. It’s a sport and it should bring joy to everyone but I’d still love Kilkenny to win,” she smiles.

Killian Doyle, who scored Kilkenny’s winning goal to claim the Leinster title against Galway, is facing a big weekend. He is getting married on Saturday, while his best man is a team-mate, centre forward Walter Walsh, who himself is tying the knot next weekend.

It is understood that both will be leaving Saturday’s wedding celebrations after the meal to prepare psychologically for Doyle’s second big day on Sunday, in front of a capacity crowd of 82,000 at Croke Park.