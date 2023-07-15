Women’s football round-up: Shauna Howley’s late point helps Mayo past Galway into semi-finals

Shauna Howley scores a late winner for Mayo despite the efforts of Sarah Ní Loingsigh and Galway goalkeeper Lisa Murphy during the TG4 Ladies' SFC quarter-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mayo 0-10 Galway 1-6

A dramatic late point from substitute Shauna Howley with just 20 seconds remaining on the clock snatched victory for Mayo over arch rivals Galway in the first of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals at Pearse Stadium.

Just as extra-time loomed, Galway’s attempt to work one last score from deep was punished when Ciara Needham intercepted and raced through before setting up Howley for the winner.

Mayo had the wind in the first half and picked up two points through Deirdre Doherty and Sinead Cafferky before Galway landed the first major blow on six minutes.

Nicola Ward was involved in a move that included Leanne Coen, Ailbhe Davoren and Róisín Leonard before Lynsey Noone was perfectly placed to finish to the net making it 1-0 to 0-2.

It was the first of four goal chances the Tribeswomen had but they didn’t manage to convert others as Laura Brennan saved from Lynsey Noone, Shauna Brennan hit the crossbar, and Davoren was pulled for steps before slicing the ball wide.

Doherty’s second free levelled and the teams would be all square twice more by the 27th minute. Tracey and Róisín Leonard both registered placed balls for Galway; Ciara Needham and Doherty providing the Mayo response.

They looked set to enter the dressingrooms level but Mayo took advantage of an error just before the hooter. Aoife Geraghty turned over possession in midfield before delivering into Tara Needham and she pointed making it 0-6 to 1-2 at the break.

The hosts suffered a blow three minutes after the restart when Lynsey Noone received a yellow card for a challenge on Geraghty. But the Maghnus Breathnach/Fiona Wynne managed team outscored their opponents 0-3 to 0-1 over the next 10 minutes.

Two Róisín Leonard frees and one from play for her cousin Tracey were only matched by a Shauna Howley free. But Mayo did have the ball in the net on 39 minutes only for Geraghty’s effort to be disallowed for a square ball.

Howley’s second score restored parity for the sixth time on the three-quarter mark and the teams traded again through Galway’s Aoife Molloy and Mayo’s Maria Cannon.

Galway had a late chanced but Tracey Leonard’s effort went wide before Mayo countered for their dramatic winner from Howley before getting a late yellow card as the Connacht champions advance to the last four.

MAYO: L Brennan; S Lally, C McManamon, D Caldwell; K Sullivan, C Needham (0-1), E Ronayne; A Geraghty, S Walsh; S Mulvihill, F McHale, S Cafferky (0-1); D Doherty (0-3, three frees), R Kearns, T Needham (0-1).

Subs: S Howley (0-3, two frees) for Doherty (h-t), M Cannon (0-1, free) for Mulvihill (43 mins), L Wallace for Sullivan (51), L Cafferky for McHale (55), T O’Connor for Geraghty (60).

GALWAY: L Murphy; K Geraghty, A Ni Cheallaigh, S Ni Loingsigh; A Molloy (0-1), L Ward, S Brennan; N Ward, L Coen; L Noone (1-0), H Noone, O Divilly; T Leonard (0-2, one free), A Davoren, R Leonard (0-3, three frees).

Subs: C Trill for Brennan (h-t), S Divilly for L Noone (43 mins), K Slevin for R Leonard (46), B Quinn for Ní Cheallaigh (50), E Noone for H Noone (53).

Referee: Séamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

Cork 0-14 Armagh 2-5

Two frees from Katie Quirke proved crucial as Cork got the better of Armagh in their quarter-final tie at the Athletic Grounds.

It was a close battle all through but in the end Cork, inspired by Ciara O’Sullivan, came out on top to advance to the semi-finals.

Armagh were dealt a blow before the game when star forward Aimee Mackin was unable to start due to a hamstring injury, a huge loss to her side.

Doireann O’Sullivan opened the scoring two minutes in from a free before Bláithín Mackin replied for the home side.

A sweeping team move, which started in their own half, saw the visitors back in front when Ciara O’Sullivan scored. But again, their lead didn’t last long as Armagh worked the ball straight down the pitch to see Aoife McCoy equalise.

She added her second to put Armagh in front as they led 0-3 to 0-2 after 12 minutes.

Daire Kiely scored a magnificent point from out near the sideline to see the sides level again, before Mackin had the first goal chance when she burst past several defenders but her effort went across the goal and wide.

Ciara O’Sullivan put Cork back in front as there was nothing between the sides in the first 15 minutes before Doireann O’Sullivan increased Cork’s lead to put two between the sides for the first time.

Libby Coppinger had a great chance to extend it to three but her close-in effort went narrowly wide.

It took a brilliant save from Anna Carr to stop Cork going further in front when she stopped a shot from Anna Ryan which looked destined for the back of the net.

Kelly Mallon pointed from a free for Armagh to make it 0-4 to 0-5 with 23 minutes played.

Another Mallon free had the sides level and it remained that way to the break and all to play for in the second half.

Ciara O’Sullivan restored Cork’s lead on the restart and Hannah Looney made it 0-7 to 0-5, with a fisted point with her back to goal.

Armagh regained the lead in the 37th minute when they raised a green flag. A shot from Mackin was blocked by Róisín Phelan but the loose ball fell to Niamh Coleman and he found the back of the net.

Again Cork responded with Doireann O’Sullivan equalising from a free with her sister, Ciara, putting them back in front, 0-9 to 1-5.

Another Doireann O’Sullivan free restored Cork’s two-point lead with 43 minutes gone but the lead didn’t last long.

Emily Druse and Shauna Grey combined to play Mackin in and she gave Meabh O’Sullivan no chance of saving as she made it 2-5 to 0-10.

Aoife Healy made her presence felt not long after coming on as a sub as she equalised for Cork.

With 45 minutes gone Cork were down to 14 when Doireann O’Sullivan was sinbinned as the momentum started to swing in Armagh’s favour.

Quirke took over the free taking duties when O’Sullivan was off the pitch and she made sure with her first effort to restore Cork’s lead. She added another free to make it 0-13 to 2-5 with nine minutes remaining.

Armagh had another goal chance with Mackin clean through but this time she couldn’t find a way past Meabh O’Sullivan as Cork managed to keep them scoreless until Doireann returned.

Ciara O’Sullivan put the visitors three up with three minutes remaining before Bláthnaid Hendron made it a two point tie.

But Cork held on for the win to see the through to the semi-finals.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan, H Looney (0-1); D Kiely (0-1), L Coppinger, C O’Sullivan (0-5); O Cahalane, D O’Sullivan (0-4, four frees), E Cleary.

Subs: A Healy (0-1) for A Ryan (40 mins), K Quirke (0-2, two frees) for O Cahalane (44), D Kiniry for L O’Mahony, B O’Sullivan for D Kiely (both 50).

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny: G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe: N Coleman (1-0), E Lavery; B Mackin (1-1), C O’Hagan, E Druse; N Reel, K Mallon (0-2, two frees), A McCoy (0-2).

Subs: N Marley for L Kenny (40 mins), B Hendron for C O’Hagan (50).

Referee: Margaret Farrelly (Cavan).