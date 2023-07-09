LIVE Kilkenny v Clare: All-Ireland hurling semi-final

Hold your horses: Croke Park official has returned to the press box with a change to the change, if you will. Séadna Morey comes in, but he will be starting ahead of Ian Galvin, not Mark Rodgers. Somewhere around Croke Park, the Rodgers clan breathe a sigh of relief. Mark shall start!!!!

What will that change do to Clare’s starting formation? Morey for Rodgers seems to leave Clare short of attackers. They will hardly re-reinvent John Conlon? Or will they perhaps try leave Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan up front as a two-pronged full-forward line. Does Tony Kelly switch?

BREAKING: One change to the Clare starting team - Séadna Morey replaces Mark Rodgers.

Some more reading ahead of throw-in: Michael Kavanagh, one of hurling’s greatest defenders, talks about Huw Lawlor’s presence on the edge of the Kilkenny square, continuing the tradition of fine black and amber full backs.

[ Huw Lawlor in prime position to carry on Kilkenny tradition ]

Exciting finish to the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final here with Cork edging out their great rivals Kilkenny, 2-14 to 2-13.

Here is some light reading to whet the appetite before the action begins. Denis Walsh writes about the mercurial Tony Kelly.

[ Being Tony Kelly: how Clare’s wizard regained his magic ]

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare, throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm.

Limerick await the winners of today’s contest, which is a repeat of last year’s semi-final when Kilkenny picked apart Clare to run out 2-26 to 0-20 winners. It was a difficult afternoon for the Banner and no doubt they will hope to make an amends by dishing out a dose of revenge today.

It’s Gordon Manning here, live from the press box in the Hogan Stand. I’ll be taking you through the action as it happens. We’re just an hour away, for now it’s a dry and breezy day at Croke Park. Here are the teams released during the week, though it remains to be seen if there will be any personnel changes come throw-in. We’ll keep you updated of any news from GAA HQ.

The teams are as follows:

CLARE (SHC v Kilkenny): Eibhear Qulligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; Cathal Malone, David Fitzgerald; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Ryan Taylor; Ian Galvin, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers. Subs: Eamonn Foudy, Aron Shanagher, Cian Galvin, Cian Nolan, Darragh Lohan, David Reidy, Patrick Crotty, Paul Flanagan, Robin Mounsey, Seadna Morey, Shane Meehan.

KILKENNY (SHC v Clare): Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen; Tom Phelan, Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: David Brennan, Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley, Pádraig Walsh, Darragh Corcoran, Alan Murphy, Cian Kenny, Timmy Clifford, Walter Walsh, Richie Hogan, Billy Drennan.