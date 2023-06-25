LIVE Galway v Mayo: All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-final

Would anyone put money on Mayo surviving a close finish? Probably not, but can they? Quite possibly

Teams (as per programme)

Galway (SFC v Mayo): Connor Gleeson, John McGrath, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn, Cian Hernon, John Daly, Cillian McDaid, Paul Conroy, John Maher, Matthew Tierney, Peter Cooke, Johnny Heaney, Ian Burke, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh. Subs: Bernard Power, Seán Fitzgerald, Sean Mulkerrin, Billy Mannion, Dylan McHugh, Paul Kelly, Niall Daly, Cathal Sweeney, Robert Finnerty, Cillian Ó Curraoin, Tomo Culhane.

Mayo (SFC v Galway): Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Pádraig O’Hora, Sam Callinan, Conor Loftus, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O’Shea, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue. Subs: Rory Byrne, Tommy Conroy, Jason Doherty, Enda Hession, Fionn McDonagh, Darren McHale, Donnacha McHugh, Eoghan McLaughlin, Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Bob Tuohy.

Hello and Welcome ... The game of the weekend sees Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo clash in Salthill this afternoon, with the winner of their All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-final booking a spot in the last eight. This year’s league finalists, both teams put a dent in their All-Ireland credentials with losses last weekend. Mayo in particular fell to a Cork comeback while Galway were edged by Armagh. Who will bounce back?

We’ll be providing score updates of the Tailteann Cup semi-finals too throughout the afternoon, but our focus will be on the action in Pearse Stadium. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!