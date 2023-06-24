Jonny Cooper: It is business time in the championship - I admit I’m jealous

The clock in Kingspan Breffni Park was in the red. The clock had 73 minutes on it and 27 players were scattered inside Tyrone’s 45-metre line. Most of them were exhausted, others trying to make or manipulate space for a teammate. Searching for one yard of space.

Westmeath had the ball and were looking for the best player in the best position. Ray Connellan was that man. He kicked the equalising score off his left foot from the top of the D – despite the pressure of a full-length diving block attempt by Darragh Canavan.

Getting the man in the best position is one topic area that teams preach. This example from Westmeath is evidence, the point at which you see training practices translate directly to a moment that matters. Coaches and players spend so much time conducting meetings, preparing their mindset and practicing repetitions. It doesn’t always translate. This time it did.

This got me thinking. I’ll admit I felt jealous of the players. That’s where you want to be, having to execute in the moments that matter. There is no more safety net. This weekend six more counties will exit the championship, leaving just 10 teams standing in the race for the Tailteann or Sam Maguire cups. These are the games that all the preparations have been building towards.

Nowhere is that clearer than in the race for Sam Maguire. The consensus out there is that no one team is performing consistently above another team. Something isn’t stacking up though and the thing that jumps out at me is the competition format. It has created the conditions for inconsistency.

The nature of the group stages has meant that even though teams are preparing to win, the pressure wasn’t enormous in all games. Somewhere in the back of everyone’s minds was the reassurance that there’d most likely be another day. When that type of pressure isn’t always present, there is danger that preparation and execution are unintentionally slightly off. Resulting in fluctuating performances.

Kildare are a good example of this. It wasn’t just the fact that they beat Roscommon last week, but also the way they went about it. The final play to win the game needed a combination of risk, awareness, technical skill and sound game management.

Daniel Flynn had to show composure and correct decision-making to feed a distance kick-pass into Kevin Feely that played to his strengths in the air. Feely had to take a brilliant mark, pick himself up, dust himself off and kick the winning score from out on an angle. Both players knew that anything short of what happened would mean they’d miss out on the victory.

That pressure brought the best out of them. If you contrast that to the display Kildare put in against Dublin in Nowlan Park three weeks ago, it couldn’t be more different. Without the pressure of having to get a result, they lost by nine points.

Kildare’s opponents today, Monaghan, have won, drawn and lost their last three games. Momentum is always a subtle but important ingredient. Going by recent form, it’s Kildare that will have the most wind in their sails. In saying that, I have attempted to mark attacking players such as Ryan McAnespie, Stephen O’Hanlon, Jack McCarron and Conor McManus on multiple occasions. You can’t bet against them – their quality is always close by.

Tyrone and Donegal depict a similar story of highs and lows. A John Heslin free a few more inches one way could have ended Tyrone’s season just last weekend! In contrast, three weeks ago they beat Armagh. Controlling that game and forcing Armagh into some uncharacteristic shots under severe pressure.

In typical fashion Donegal are showing their depth of character. A season full of on and off pitch blows. Easy excuses they refuse to use. Scoring 19 points against Monaghan last weekend and winning will be galvanising for them. Ballybofey, an evening time throw-in and a large crowd. An electric atmosphere awaits. How well can Donegal curtail the movement and influence of Darragh Canavan? The answer here will be a big factor.

Galway and Mayo. Where to start? With Mayo they began their campaign with a big statement win over Kerry. Only then backing that up with a one-point win over Louth and a loss to Cork. Irrespective, they have massive experience and a team that will always relish performing when their backs are supposedly to the wall.

After winning their first two games Galway were unable to break down Armagh last weekend. The game being played in Pearse Stadium is significant, especially if it’s windy and raining. It will test both sides’ skill levels. Galway will hope the likes of Sean Kelly (if fit), Ian Burke and Shane Walsh are sharp. If they are, Mayo will need all their big guns firing.

In the Tailteann Cup tomorrow there are four teams with high confidence. And rightly so. Confidence is a wildfire – it burns off second-guessing. Each team has built trust, resilience and additional clarity towards their game plans in recent weeks. Extra games, extra sessions, more time together. It all adds up.

Antrim and Meath provide an interesting side plot of Colm O’Rourke and Andy McEntee. As if it was almost meant to be. They’ll be standing just yards apart under the Hogan Stand. The latter of course was the Meath manager for six seasons up until last year. He has insights into what it takes to beat them that Colm O’Rourke might not even fully have yet. Trying to curtail Jordan Morris, James McEntee and Aaron Lynch in their inside line will be top of his list.

Down had an impressive victory over competition favourites Cavan last weekend. Down are quietly impressive under Conor Laverty this year. Pat Havern continues to lead the way , kicking another five points last weekend – Laois will need to keep him quiet.

Laois too have energy. I’d imagine they can play with no pressure on them now. In the first half last weekend, their leader Kieran Lillis made an 80-metre run back. If you were to weigh it up, you’d have said it was a 90-per-cent lost cause. But Lillis managed to disrupt the shot by the Limerick player and forced him to kick it wide. The very next play he won the kick-out. This attitude, selflessness and endeavour typifies the Laois play recently.

Although I have enjoyed the few weeks, it’s now that matters. Players have an opportunity on the national stage to showcase all they have invested for months.

As I said, I am jealous!