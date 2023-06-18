Kildare make their mark as they strike late to tear up the script and pip Roscommon

Kildare’s Daniel Flynn claims the ball during the All-Ireland SFC Round 3 game against Roscommon at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photograph: Paul Dargan/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC, Group 3, Round 3: Kildare 1-16 Roscommon 1-15

The measure of this hugely restorative win for Kildare was the jolly demeanour of manager Glenn Ryan in Glenisk O’Connor Park on Sunday. As he acknowledged there had been tough interviews after some of the matches this year, but on this occasion his team dug in against very reputable opponents, rode out the tricky phases and had the presence of mind to conjure a scoring opportunity at the death and the focus to convert it for a one-point win.

He further broke unusual ground for general post-match reaction by acknowledging the match officials and the need for better behaviour towards them.

“I thought it was officiated, in fairness, to the highest standard and we don’t make it easy for them, let me tell you. There were times we should be a bit more gracious on the sideline and it’s something we have to work on.”

Davey Burke, the Roscommon manager, was frustrated afterwards that his team “never got off the bus” and that any slackening in the championship was always likely to have the consequences it had for his team.

Too many of his players after an impressively competitive season had off days and paid the price by coming third in Group Three, having gone into the match with the possibility of topping the table.

That the winning score was a mark was appropriate, as Kildare helped themselves to five from that source – three from Kevin Feely, who sealed the win with virtually the last kick of the match after an acrobatic catch from Daniel Flynn’s nerveless kicked pass.

They had, however, made things hard for themselves after a blitzkrieg opening quarter that saw them leading 1-4 to 0-2.

The goal came from Alex Beirne, the result of an elusive piece of footwork by Darragh Kirwan in turning Colin Walsh and a quick release of Kevin Flynn, whose pop pass was volleyed first time into the net. He followed it up with a point.

By that stage, Kildare had already been exploiting the mark with a couple of early scores from Feely and Daniel Flynn.

Well on top, the Leinster side appeared to succumb to a fit of hara-kiri as the second quarter opened with Beirne getting black-carded for tumbling Cian McKeon – by consensus a debatable call but one which reduced Kildare to 14 for 10 minutes.

Glenn Ryan celbrates with his wife Josephine and daughter Aimee after the final whistle. Photograph: Paul Dargan/Inpho

There was no ambiguity about Ryan Houlihan’s sinbinning which followed five minutes later for pulling down Ben O’Carroll. The 17 minutes of being short cost Kildare 1-3.

Before they were restored to 15, Eoin Doyle got turned over and the ball was moved up to Enda Smith, who despite the collective malfunction had another good match for Roscommon. He ran it in on goal, his shot not drawing much of a response from Mark Donnellan, who committed early.

Restored to level terms, Roscommon kicked on before half-time to lead by two, 1-6 to 1-4. Kildare were unhappy that an apparently good mark by Feely wasn’t given and Dylan Ruane score from the turnover.

Importantly, Kildare didn’t lose their grip and the second half was a procession of tit-for-tat scoring, but Roscommon lost out partly because of inaccuracy, which prevented them from getting farther ahead. Level five times with Ben McCormack putting in a strong second half for 0-3 from play, the apparent equaliser came from the tireless Enda Smith in the 73rd minute.

The winning point was impressively and patiently put together before Flynn picked out Feely.

“You’re very happy to win any game,” said Ryan, “but, you know, we’ve had some very tough games and tough interviews – so it’s great to be standing here without having to look for excuses as to why we’re not doing the things you expect to be doing.”

Asked had he seen it coming during the week, he replied:

“Well, I probably saw it coming last January! Every night we’re training, they train hard and they do the things you ask them to do, and our frustration has been not able to get it out on the pitch.

“First half was very frustrating. The black cards are one thing – that’s an interpretation thing, but then there was an obvious mark that wasn’t given and they went down and got a point. And in a game of such fine margins ... but anyway.”

Kildare now have a second home match when their home venue is closed. Asked might they return to Tullamore, Ryan said they would talk about it – a great and little expected conversation.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Eoin Doyle, Ryan Houlihan, Shea Ryan; David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Jack Sargent; Kevin O’Callaghan (0-1), Kevin Feely (0-4, three marks, one free); Paddy McDermott, Alex Beirne (1-2), Neil Flynn (0-4, three frees); Daniel Flynn (0-1, mark), Darragh Kirwan (0-1, mark), Ben McCormack (0-3).

Subs: Darragh Malone for Houlihan (44 mins), Tony Archbold for Beirne (59), Harry O’Neill for Doyle (65), Paul Cribbin for McDermott (70).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Dylan Ruane (0-1), Colin Walsh, Brian Stack (capt); David Murray, Niall Daly (0-1), Eoin McCormack; Enda Smith (1-3), Eddie Nolan; Ciaráin Murtagh (0-4, two frees), Cian McKeon (0-3), Conor Daly; Donie Smith (0-1, free), Ben O’Carroll (0-1), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-1, free).

Subs: Ciarán Lennon for C Daly (23 mins), Conor Hussey for Walsh (44), Daire Cregg for D Murtagh (59), Niall Kilroy for D Smith (60), Richard Hughes for Nolan (70).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).